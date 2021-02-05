McCarter arrest: A Newport woman is facing a number of charges following a routine traffic stop on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter stopped Kathie McCarter, 70, 4th Street, for swerving on Woodlawn Avenue. Upon making contact with McCarter, she reportedly admitted to consuming “one beer”. Officers administered a field sobriety test to McCarter and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest without further incident. While searching McCarter’s vehicle, officers located several small alcohol bottles inside the vehicle. McCarter was charged with driving under the influence, improper lane change, open container law and violation of implied consent.
Sams arrest: Christy Sams, 43, Graham Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Sams following a traffic stop.
Woman found unconscious: The Newport Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was found unconscious in her vehicle on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Sgt. Derek Wright reported he was dispatched to the intersection near Weigel’s concerning a woman who was unconscious inside her vehicle. Sgt. Wright spoke with several witnesses who said Yvette Allen, 51, Finchum Road, was at the Marathon gas station on Cosby Highway when she “backed across the Cosby Highway and went over a curb near Weigel’s.” Officers made contact with Allen and noticed she was breathing but was not responding. First Call EMS was called to the scene and they transported Allen to the Newport Medical Center for treatment. While searching her vehicle, officers located several narcotics identified as Clonzepam, Alprazolam, Gabapentin and Promethazine Hydrochloride. A set of scales were also found in the car. Charges are pending.
Aggravated assault: Andrea Rathbone, 39, filed an assault report with the Newport Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Rathbone, who said her boyfriend, Kenneth D. Ledford, 45, assaulted her following an argument. Officers observed wounds consistent with Rathbone’s story. Ledford was later arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Strickland arrest: Officers were dispatched to 466 Rock City Road, concerning an assault that occurred on Monday, Feb. 1. Upon arrival, Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke with Doyle Waldroup, 76, who said Kimberly Strickland, 29, assaulted him. Officers observed wounds consistent with Waldroup’s story. Strickland was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault.
Patterson arrest: Officers were dispatched City Park Grocery concerning a female asleep in a vehicle on Monday, Feb. 1. Patrolman Jordan Douglas made contact with the female in question, identified as Kelly Patterson, 39, Arbor Road, who had slurred speech and seemed lethargic. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Patterson and she performed poorly on all tests given. Patterson was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Zimmerman arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of Warford Road concerning an intoxicated male subject on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jessy Burgess located the male in question, identified as Douglas Zimmerman, 59, Highland Meadows Road, who was “falling” in the roadway. According to the report, Zimmerman had an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. Zimmerman reportedly admitted that he was intoxicated. For his safety, he was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.
Couple charged: A Newport couple is facing several charges following a routine traffic stop on Monday, Feb. 1. Officers conducted a traffic stop on West Broadway Street due to a tag light violation. At that time, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Chad M. Hagerman, 39, Hun Way, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license or insurance on the vehicle. Hagerman was detained without further incident. A female passenger, April Stokley, 33, Bullard Drive, was also detained during the investigation. Cocke County Sheriff K9 Deputy Blake Cupp arrived on scene where he deployed K9 Narco to search the vehicle. As a result of the search, officers found a pipe along with a bag that contained .38 grams of methamphetamine. Neither Stokley nor Hagerman claimed the drugs. Both were placed under arrest without incident and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession. Hagerman was additionally charged with improper tag, no driver’s license and violation of financial responsibility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
