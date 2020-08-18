Warrants served: Ashley M. Monger, 31, Dandridge, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (three counts) on Sunday, Aug. 16. Lt. Max Laughter arrested Monger following a traffic stop.
Vandalism: Two Newport men are being sought after reports say they damaged at two separate residences on Saturday, Aug. 15. Sgt. Joey Owings spoke with Ronnie Harris, 67, who said the two men entered a residence on Willis Road and claimed they were looking for a female subject. As the two men left the residence, they “sliced” the tires to a vehicle that was sitting on the property. According to the report, officers were then advised by Harris that the two men went to a home on Ed’s Way where they destroyed several items before fleeing the scene. The estimated damage done at Ed’s Way totaled $2,450. The two men were identified.
Smoky Mountain Elementary vandalized: Deputies were dispatched to 135 South Highway 32, concerning a vandalism and theft that occurred on Friday, Aug. 14. Upon arrival, Deputy Colby Franco spoke with Wade Williams, who said two males and a female were seen on camera entering a pre-k building and stealing several items. Wade also advised that the suspects vandalized other buildings on the property as well. Suspects were mentioned.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
