Vandalism: Deputies responded to 3450 Salem Road on the report of an assault in progress. Deputy Joshua Smith arrived on scene and spoke with Charles Rathbone, who stated that his ex-girlfriend, Renae Venerable, came to his residence to pick up her belongings. Rathbone stated that Venerable “beat on the front door,” and when no one came, she took a metal pipe and knocked out the front window to the home. Rathbone said he went outside and told Venerable to leave while she was still holding the pipe. Rathbone alleged that Venerable came after him with the pipe in her hands. According to the report, he managed to enter the back door of the home before Venerable struck it with the pipe. Rathbone stated that she hit the side of his home multiple times with the pipe. When he threatened to call law enforcement Venerable fled the scene. She was later found at Parrott’s Place where she was taken into custody. She was transported to the County Jail on charges of Vandalism Over $500 and Aggravated Assault.
Possession of Schedule IV: Deputy Zachary Magourik was dispatched to 4252 Wildwood Drive on reports of a prowler at an abandoned residence. He made contact with Kristy Hundley and John Benson who were sitting in a vehicle behind the residence. The two were asked to step out of the vehicle for Magourik’s safety. He approached the car and noticed a strong odor of Marijuana coming from inside of the vehicle. Magourik searched the vehicle and found five bags of suspected Methamphetamine containing a total of 4.58 grams, two suspected Marijuana cigarettes, two glass pipes, scales, and several syringes all in a purse that was in the passenger side floor board of the vehicle. At that time both subjects were advised of their rights and Hundley allegedly admitted that the suspected Methamphetamine, Marijuana and paraphernalia belonged to her. She was taken into custody at this time. Magourik discovered a black backpack outside of the passenger side door of the vehicle that smelled strongly of Marijuana and had a pad lock holding all of the zippers closed. Neither Benson nor Hundley claimed the backpack and stated that they had never seen it before. Hundley was transported to County Jail where she later provided a written statement saying the backpack belonged to Michael Gunter. She stated that Gunter left the backpack and fled on foot before Magourik’s arrival.
DUI: Deputies responded to 426 Carson Springs Road in reference to a single vehicle accident with possible injuries. Sergeant Heath Willis observed a blue sedan that had crashed into a ditch. The driver was identified as Donald Eugene Cutshall, Jr. Cutshall stated he had “been awake for days mowing yards” and must have fallen asleep. The report states that Cutshall appeared to be unsteady on his feet and had very small restricted pupils. When EMS arrived Cutshall refused medical treatment. He preformed poorly on a standardized field sobriety test and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. It was also found that the vehicle Cutshall was operating was uninsured. He was additionally charged with Violation of Implied Consent and Financial Responsibility.
DUI/Possession: Deputy Bryce Pickens was assigned to help The Tennessee Highway Patrol with a sobriety checkpoint on East Highway 25/70 at Bluff Road. While there, multiple officers saw a vehicle stopped in the roadway. The vehicle finally pulled up to the roadblock, and Pickens noted that the driver was very lethargic and had slow movements. The driver identified himself as Steven Delson. Delson allegedly stated that he had not used anything prior to the encounter. Pickens asked Delson if he would like to perform a field sobriety test and he agreed. Delson performed poorly on several parts of the test. He was arrested for Driving Under the Influence. Delson stated that there was a firearm inside the vehicle before a search was performed. Pickens also found a grinder with Marijuana inside of it, and a glass bowl with Marijuana inside “that had just been used.” Delson was additionally charged with Simple Possession and Possession of a handgun Under the Influence.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.