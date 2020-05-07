Vandalism: Brandon D. Keasling, 22, Overlook Way, filed a vandalism report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, May 5. Deputy Joshua Matthews spoke with Keasling who said someone reportedly “smashed in” the sunroof to his Honda Civic. The alleged incident took place at Keasling’s Overlook residence. The estimated damage totaled $1,000.
Vandalism: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Rays Loop in reference to a vandalism incident on Monday, May 4. Upon arrival Deputy Jessica Butler spoke with Lillie Sartin, 55, who said Eric Dwayne Phillips, 30, reportedly “busted” the door to their daughter’s room during an argument. The estimated damage totaled $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
