Misuse of 911: On August 20, around 3:30 a.m. police were dispatched to Family Inn on Cosby Highway in regards to a male who stated he could see people inside his vehicle. According to Patrolman Chris Silvers’ report, the same male had made 911 calls earlier in the evening. Silvers spoke to Larry McGlaughn, age 49, who stated that someone was in his vehicle and was preventing him from leaving the vehicle. Officers determined that McGlaughn was under the influence of narcotics. McGlaughn admitted to using methamphetamine “a couple of days ago,” according to the report. Police told McGlaughn to remain in his hotel room and “not contact 911 for frivolous reasons.” McGlaughn then told officers there was a woman in his room, which officers observed to be untrue. Police took McGlaughn into custody and charged him with Misuse of 911.
DUI: On August 20, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a blue Nissan pickup truck that had failed to maintain its lane of travel on West Broadway. The driver was identified as Benito Santiago, age 40. Weber reported that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Santiago. Due to a language barrier, Weber did not conduct field sobriety tests, but due to Santiago’s bloodshot eyes, poor balance, and inconsistent reports of how much alcohol he had consumed, Weber placed him under arrest. Santiago’s driver’s license was confirmed to be suspended, and Santiago was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On August 21, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop for a silver Buick that had made an improper turn, crossed into the oncoming lane, and then sped up to 43 miles per hour in a 30 MPH zone of East Broadway. The driver was identified as Jeffrey Gentry, age 55. Wright reported that Gentry had glossy, bloodshot eyes and slow, slurred speech. Gentry performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was arrested.
Public Intoxication: On August 21, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to Newport Medical Center in reference to two males possibly under the influence of narcotics. Laughter made contact with Brandon Miller, age 35, who was in the parking lot, swinging his arms and making “excessive body movements.” Laughter also observed Miller’s speech to be faster than ordinary, consistent with use of methamphetamine. With Miller’s permission, Laughter searched his vehicle and found several needles and a scale. Miller was placed under arrest for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Public Intoxication and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic Assault: On August 20, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a domestic assault call. Shults spoke to the victim, who he found sitting in his truck with a bloody nose. The victim stated that the person responsible was inside the residence. Shults then made contact with Evia Talley, age 57, who told police she and the victim had gotten into an argument that escalated, at which point Talley threw a Gatorade bottle at the victim, striking him in the face. According to Shults’ report, Talley stated several times that she “would do it again.” Talley was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On August 22, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Chevrolet Blazer that turned onto West Broadway with its high beams on, and then later failed to maintain its lane of travel and turned without a signal. The driver was identified as Pamela Fisher, age 46. Weber reported that Fisher smelled strongly of alcohol, failed to understand instructions, and appeared unsteady on her feet. Fisher performed poorly on sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Possession of Schedule IV: On August 23, police were dispatched to McDonald’s on Cosby Highway in reference to a driver who had nearly collided with the building, had fallen asleep in the drive-thru, and was slurring his speech while ordering. Patrolman Paul Weber made contact with Aubrey Bailey, age 22. Bailey told police that he had smoked a marijuana cigarette about two hours prior to driving. Bailey performed poorly on field sobriety tests. An inventory of Bailey’s vehicle found 0.83 grams of suspected marijuana, as well as half of an Alprazolam pill. Bailey was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
