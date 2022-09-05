DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputies responded to Moose Way in reference to a welfare check. Officers spoke with Latasha Sexton. She stated that her husband, Butch Hembree,had come home from work shortly before law enforcement was called and thought he might be drunk. An argument took place due to the fact that he had driven home from work possibly intoxicated. At some point in the argument, Hembree pinned Sexton to the ground. Sexton stated she tried to call 911 on her tablet, but when she tried, he took the tablet from her. Sexton was eventually able to call 91, and it was at that time Hembree took off running. Sexton had visible marks on both arms from this event. After deputies searched the area, they advised Sexton to go inside the home and call again if he returned. Warrants were filed on Hembree for Domestic Assault and Interference with Emergency Calls.
THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Highway 73 in reference to a call from Central Dispatch about a theft that had occurred. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Stephen Ellison, who stated that his red 2010 Ford Fusion had broken down at that spot on Highway 73 after the passenger rear brakes locked up on him. He stated he had left it there to retrieve parts and tools to repair the vehicle, and he returned approximately 45 minutes later to find his registration plate missing from his vehicle. Nothing else was reported missing. Central Dispatch was notified that the plate had been taken and to make a note in the system that Ellison would be forced to drive without proper registration until he can get a replacement. Ellison was then notified of the case number and was advised to take a copy of the report to get a replacement plate.
THEFT: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to South Highway 32 in reference to a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with the victim, Jason Bugg, who stated that he went to bed on August 28, and when we woke up around 7:00 AM the next morning, he noticed the vehicle was missing from his property. There were no possible suspects at the time of the report.
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALL: Officers with Cocke County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police, and Tennessee States Constables responded to Paw Paw Way in reference to a possible domestic assault involving a baseball bat. Constable White was the first on the scene and reported that he observed a verbal argument. He said for his own safety, he detained the possible suspect, Morris Riland, Jr., who was starting to resist. Deputy Jamison Pickens arrived shortly after and began to investigate. Riland stated that he came home and wanted his fiancée and her parents out of the home because they are not on the lease. He stated that the fiancée’s father became aggressive with him, so he grabbed the bat. Deputy Pickens then explained to him that even though he and his fiancée are breaking up, she still has a right to be there, as it is where she has established residency. Pickens stated he then spoke with the fiancée, who stated that Riland had come home and “had been drinking and was screaming at everyone to leave his home.” Her mother, Cynthia Cox, tried to intervene in the argument. All three of the parties told the officers that Riland became combative and pushed Cox. Cox stated that she then attempted to call 911,but Riland smacked the phone away from her. Riland stated that his hand was broken and had been for about a week. Deputy Pickens had emergency medical staff check Riland, and he declined treatment. Riland was cuffed in the front by White. Deputy Pickens stated he then took one arm out of the cuffs to attempt to put it behind his back, when Riland began pulling away from the officers and screaming. Deputy Pickens stated he told Riland multiple times to place his hand behind his back or he would be tased, and Riland continue to resist. One cycle of a drive stun was deployed into Riland’s lower back. It was at that time that the officers were able to take him into custody and transport him to the Cocke County Jail. Riland is being charged with Interference with Emergency Calls, Resisting Arrest, and Disorderly Conduct.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Jamison Pickens was notified by the Cocke County Jail that an inmate had an active warrant. Kerry Strickland had been in custody for almost two weeks, and the warrant had not been served. Deputy Pickens then spoke with Strickland and advised that he would be the one serving him with the warrant. Strickland was served a Violation of Probation.
THEFT: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to the 44o Truck Stop in reference to a gas drive off. The deputy made contact with Tiffany Frazier, the clerk behind the counter at the time. Frazier advised the officer that a newer model of Chevy pick up truck with a possible veteran tag pulled into the pump and began to put fuel in his tank. Frazier then said that after the truck drove off, she noticed her register notifying that the sale for the gas at that pump did not go through. $85.00 worth of gasoline was taken. Frazier also told officers that she was unsure if the male subject driving the truck was aware of the incident or not. No surveillance footage was observed due to management being on the scene.
THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Clevenger Cutoff Road in reference to a call from Central Dispatch that Newport Police Department had a vehicle pulled over with no registration deployed, and the owner needed to report her tag stolen. Deputy Hoover made contact with Sherry Sheton who stated that sometime between the hours of 2:00 AM and 5:00 PM on August 28, the registration plate from her vehicle had been stolen. She stated that she did not know she could make a report on the weekend, or she would have contacted the Sheriff’s office sooner. The registration for the vehicle is under her husband’s name, Gary Kelley. Deputy Hoover stated he spoke with Kelley on the phone who confirmed the plate was stolen and that he wanted to report it.
RESISTING ARREST: Deputy Jacob Damron was dispatched to Sprouse Lane in reference to a domestic altercation that was starting to get physical. Dispatch advised that deputies were called out to the residence earlier that day. The caller, a juvenile from the residence, stated her stepfather had taken the mother’s phone and was shoving her. Deputies were met at the door by the caller, who told them the stepfather and mother were in the bedroom. Deputies then walked to the bedroom door and instructed both parties to step outside to speak about the altercation. The offender, Gregory Slate, stated no. Deputy Damron stated they then explained to Slate that the deputies were wanting to speak with him about what had taken place before their arrival. Slate again refused and stated he would not come outside and that the deputies needed to get out of his house. Deputies told Slate to put his hands behind his back and he again refused. Deputies then attempted to place handcuffs on Slate when he pushed off the deputies and ran out of the room. Slate hit the TV, causing it to fall off the table on his way out of the home. Deputies were able to catch Slate and take him to the ground. During the altercation while trying to place him under arrest, Slate hit his head on the coffee table, causing a small cut on his forehead. Slate was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
CRUELTY TO ANIMALS: Deputy Emly WOrth responded to a call in reference to the welfare of farm animals. Upon arrival, Deputy Worth met with Michelle Holliday who stated that her mother and stepfather, who lived on Baysinger Road in Bybee, had “just up and left” leaving multiple farm animals and guardian dogs on the property. Holliday stated that her mother will come out about once a week to gather more things, but will not take care of any of the animals. There were a total of 10 dogs, 13 sheep, and approximately 10-15 turkeys and guineas, with all looking to be in poor health. Two of the dogs were locked in a kennel with the whole bottom of the kennel mounded up with dog hair and feces. All dogs had poor coat quality, uneven shedding, and extremely overgrown toenails to the point they are curling in. There was possibly inbreeding since none of the dogs were spayed or neutered. The sheep were also reported to have poor coat quality and uneven shedding, and the turkeys and guineas to be in the same condition. Deputy Worth stated that she was unable to get to the birds to see if there was feed and water available, but Holliday stated her mother had not brought up any food that she had seen in the last couple of weeks. Holliday stated that she knows the dogs are eating some because she has seen the dogs break into the chicken coop and eat the chickens. Deputy Worthy reported that there were small cages all over the property that used to hold chickens that now contained five inches or more of chicken feces. She also noted that the water buckets that could be seen for the dogs and sheep were very dirty and covered in green algae and not suitable to drink. Holliday said she believed her mother had moved to Mt Caramel, Tennessee, but would try to verify the address since her mother took a horse and some smaller animals with her when she moved, and she would like to have them checked as well. A report was submitted to the Department of Agriculture to have all the livestock checked. Holliday stated she would call when she sees her mother at the property next, so the issue can be resolved.
FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CHILD SUPPORT: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton responded to Elana Lane in reference to a neighbor who started beating on the complainants door. Deputies arrived and made contact with Edward Baxter, who stated his upstairs neighbor had knocked on his door and advised him to “stop smoking meth because it was making his grandmother sick.” Baxter later stated to deputies that he did not smoke meth, but that he did snort it. Baxter’s information was checked for warrants through the jail, and the staff advised that he had an active warrant for child support and failure to appear. Baxter was arrested without incident and served with his warrant at the Cocke County Jail.
THEFT: Deputy Joshua Burchfield and Sergeant Dylan Norton made contact with Russell Gregg at his property on Highway 340 in reference to a theft of some of his belongings. Gregg stated that a 20-inch double axle trailer, hydraulic wood splitter, atv, zero turn mower, and two dirt bikes were missing from his property. He advised that he had last seen them the evening before and that he did not know who could have taken his property. Deputies advised Gregg to call back if he noticed anything else was missing.
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputy Pickens responded to a residence on Carson Springs Road in reference to a female wanting to speak with an officer about an order of protection. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with Jessica Byer, who stated that she had been choked by her child’s father. She stated that Alexander Boore had been over to the residence that day, and he accused her of having another man over when she came home. She stated he then asked if she had been letting her ex-boyfriend around his kids. She stated she told him yes. He then pushed her, and she admitted to pushing him back. She stated that it was at this time that he grabbed her by the throat and pushed her against the counter in the kitchen. Buer stated that she attempted to yell for her roommate but was unable to do so due to the pressure he was applying to her throat. Byer’s roommate was still at the scene when Deputy Pickens arrived. She identified herself as Shana Banks and stated that she heard something before coming out to find Boore choking Byer from behind. Boore left the scene before law enforcement was called. After obtaining a warrant for Aggravated Assault, White Pine Police Department responded to the home of Boore and took him into custody. Sergeant Zach Magourik met them on US 25 and transported Boore to the Cocke County Jail Annex for housing.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Jamison Pickens conducted a traffic stop for improper display. Upon contact, he spoke with the driver Bryan Hodges. Hodges showed to have an active warrant for Violation of Probation. Hodges was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail for housing.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II: Deputy Jacob Damron was conducting travel surveillance while parked at the Shell gas station on Clevenger Cutoff, which is a known drug area. Deputy Damron stated he observed a Gold Cadillac hat ws driving n\with the normal flow of traffic until the driver, Joshua Cross, noticed the marked patrol car. Damron stated the driver immediately turned into the gas station and parked on the side of the store. It was followed by a black passenger vehicle that pulled up to the gas pumps. The passenger of the Cadillac, Justin Barnes, got out of the vehicle and walked to the pumps where the black car, operated by Cheyenne Kennedy, was parked. The two appeared to have a short conversation before Barnes got into the driver’s seat and moved the vehicle beside the Cadillac, with Kennedy in the passenger seat. Damron stated that during this time, a dark colored passenger vehicle pulled up beside his patrol car and stated that “those people over in the Cadillac [appeared] to be high and kept saying they weren’t leaving until that cop left.” Damron stated he then pulled over to the vehicles to confront the subjects about the citizen complaint and suspicious driving behavior. The tag number on the Cadillac was given to Central Dispatch, and it came back as having been registered to a Chevy pickup truck. Deputies then made contact with Cross, who immediately stated that he did not have a license and was waiting on a licensed driver to come get the vehicle. Damron stated he asked if everything was okay due to his passengers being so nervous. Cross stated that he “didn’t really know” the passengers and that he was “just giving them a ride.” Cross was then asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, to which he said no but could not speak for his passengers, telling the deputies, “you can check if you want.” Once consent was given and confirmed, deputies asked Barnes and Kennedy to step out of the vehicle for it to be searched. Deputies located a large gallon freezer bag with what appeared to be a crystal like residue inside, along with a syringe in the center console area. Deputies also located a Sprite soda can in the pouch on the back of the driver seat. Damron stated in his report that the can was heavier than a normal can and has several markings and a discoloring to the can. He said that deputies twisted the top of the metal can and discovered that it had been altered and contained approximately one ounce of a crystal-like substance, suspected to be methamphetamine. Once the Miranda rights had been read to all parties, Cross and Barnes both stated that they use methamphetamine, but the suspected methamphetamine in the vehicle was not theirs. Cross, Barnes, and Kennedy were placed under arrest. Deputies seized the gold Cadillac, the black utility trailer attached to the bumper, and $626.00, suspected to be used in illegal narcotics sales and distribution.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT: Deputy Hoover responded to Newport Medical Center in reference to a call from Central Dispatch that there was a female in the Emergency Room who had been hit by a car and needed an officer to investigate. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Ursula Espinosa, who stated that her friend Britney Prather had asked her to help retrieve her black 2010 Honda Civic from her ex-boyfriend. Espinosa stated that after they located the vehicle owned by Prather, the suspect, Steven Walton, drove off in the vehicle at a high rate of speed. Espinosa stated that at that time, Prather went back to her residence on Lakewood Way. She then stated that “through a series of rapidly unfolding events,” Walton began trying to hit her with the car and run her over. She told the deputy that she was struck by the mirror of the Honda and then grabbed the door handle, at which time Walon revered the motion of the vehicle and dragged her under the door of the vehicle. Espinosa provided a written statement as to her account of the event, and told the deputy that Prather was there at the time of the event and had begged her not to notify Law Enforcement of the incident. Deputy Hoover stated in his report that he witnessed text messages showing Prather asking Espinosa not to press charges. He then went to Prather’s residence to try and make contact with her. Prather states that none of those things happened and that she was not willing to give a statement as to what happened. Deputy Hoover asked if Walton was inside the residence, to which she stated, “yes, but he is sleeping.” Hoover stated he told her to wake him up so he could speak with him. Walton came outside a few moments later and began giving his account of the incident. He stated that Espinosa tried to block him in, and he was just trying to drive the car back out of the driveway. He then stated that he knew for a fact that he did not hit her with his car and was at least six-inches away from her. Walton also provided a written statement of what happened in this incident. Hoover stated that while at the residence, he inspected the vehicle involved and noticed the license plate had been removed, there were shoe prints on the front bumper, and handprints on the front driver window. There were also clothing brush marks on the driver door as well as the rear bumper of the vehicle. Deputy Hoover stated he advised Espinosa to sign a warrant for the assault, once released from the emergency room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.