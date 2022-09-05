DOMESTIC ASSAULT: Deputies responded to Moose Way in reference to a welfare check. Officers spoke with Latasha Sexton. She stated that her husband, Butch Hembree,had come home from work shortly before law enforcement was called and thought he might be drunk. An argument took place due to the fact that he had driven home from work possibly intoxicated. At some point in the argument, Hembree pinned Sexton to the ground. Sexton stated she tried to call 911 on her tablet, but when she tried, he took the tablet from her. Sexton was eventually able to call 91, and it was at that time Hembree took off running. Sexton had visible marks on both arms from this event. After deputies searched the area, they advised Sexton to go inside the home and call again if he returned. Warrants were filed on Hembree for Domestic Assault and Interference with Emergency Calls.

THEFT: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Highway 73 in reference to a call from Central Dispatch about a theft that had occurred. Upon arrival, Deputy Hoover spoke with Stephen Ellison, who stated that his red 2010 Ford Fusion had broken down at that spot on Highway 73 after the passenger rear brakes locked up on him. He stated he had left it there to retrieve parts and tools to repair the vehicle, and he returned approximately 45 minutes later to find his registration plate missing from his vehicle. Nothing else was reported missing. Central Dispatch was notified that the plate had been taken and to make a note in the system that Ellison would be forced to drive without proper registration until he can get a replacement. Ellison was then notified of the case number and was advised to take a copy of the report to get a replacement plate.

