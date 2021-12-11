Possession of Schedule VI: On Tuesday, December 7, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway and observed a Nissan Xterra with expired tags. Forbes contacted Central Dispatch requesting registration information on the vehicle. Dispatch advised the plate came back registered to a Volkswagen. Forbes initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, Sarah Marjorie Mantooth. Mantooth advised that her license was suspended and she did not have proof of insurance. Forbes contacted the Cocke County Jail to check Mantooth for warrants. The jail advised that Mantooth had a warrant for Violation of Probation citation only. Forbes asked Mantooth if there was anything illegal in the vehicle, and she handed him bag containing a green leafy substance. Mantooth allegedly stated it was “weed” and “roaches.” A vehicle search was conducted and Forbes found a glass pipe, rubber handled metal pipe, and rolling papers in the driver’s side floor board. The leafy substance weighed approximately 3.57 grams and was admitted into evidence along with the paraphernalia. Forbes arrested Mantooth and transported her to the County Jail. Mantooth was also cited for Violation of Probation and Registration Violation.
Possession of Schedule VI: On Wednesday, December 8, Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he observed a vehicle with a headlight that was out. Forbes conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Lane’s Market and spoke with driver, Thomas R. Banks, who stated he had a suspended license. Banks also advised he did not have insurance on the vehicle. During the conversation Forbes noticed the passenger, Gloria M. Banks, had a glass pipe on her lap. Forbes detained Banks and proceeded to interview Gloria Banks. She allegedly claimed ownership of the pipe and stated that she had marijuana in her “bag.” Deputy Forbes searched the vehicle and discovered approximately 5.91 grams of a green leafy substance in Banks’ bag, a metal container that held a leafy substance inside and rolling papers. Dispatch advised that Mrs. Banks had a Capias for several charges. Both individuals were taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Suspended License: Deputy Randy Forbes was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he observed a vehicle at the intersection of Bogard Road and Cosby Highway that had been parked for an extended period of time. Forbes turned around in his patrol car to check on the driver. In doing so, he saw the 2001 Chevy Cavalier drive across Cosby Highway and stop in the Lane’s Market parking lot. The driver exited the vehicle and started walking on foot down Armory Road. Forbes pulled up to the driver and asked for his name and his condition. Deputy Josh Boyce arrived on scene and was able to identify the individual as Eric Dalton. Dalton told deputies he was fine and further stated he was leaving the car for someone to pick it up. Central Dispatch advised that Dalton’s license was suspended. The report states that Dalton has been cited and warned multiple times about driving on a suspended license. He was arrested and transported to the County Jail without further incident.
DUI: On Wednesday, December 9, Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to the area of Old Asheville Highway and Irish Cut Road concerning a single vehicle accident involving a possibly impaired driver. Upon arrival, Brooks made contact with the driver, Christopher Pendergraph, who said he was driving west on Irish Cut Road when his vehicle began to slide off the edge of the roadway. While speaking with Pendergraph, Brooks noticed that his speech was slurred, he had an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. Pendergraph agreed to participate in a Standardized Field Sobriety test. He performed poorly on the tasks and was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence of alcohol.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
