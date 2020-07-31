Probation violation: Garrett R. Gibson, 32, Bogard Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, July 29. Officer Joshyua Shults arrested Gibson following a traffic stop.
Couple charged: A Newport couple is facing charges following an altercation on Thursday, July 30. Officer Paul Weber was dispatched to the 300 block of 4th Street concerning a domestic disturbance. Officer Weber made contact with Eric Cade Knight, 26, who said he and his girlfriend, Emily Fuller, 25, were arguing when Fuller allegedly struck him with a shoe and then struck him several times with her fists. Officers spoke with Fuller who said Knight allegedly shoved her. According to the report, officers observed wounds on both Knight and Fuller. Officers could not determine the primary aggressor. Both Knight and Fuller were arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Two charged: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Newport men on Wednesday, July 29. Officer Paul Weber was patrolling the area of Woodlawn Avenue when he passed a vehicle that did not a license plate. Officers conducted a traffic stop and came in contact with the driver, identified as Casey L. Owenby, 38, Rankin Hill Road, and the passenger, William R. Cody, 34, Morningside Way. According to the report, Cody had an active warrant for his arrest. Officer Weber conducted a pat down search of Cody and found he was in possession of a pill bottle that contained suspected cocaine. Sgt. Derek Wright searched Owenby and found two pills, identified as Quetiapine Fumerate and Buspirone Hydrochloride, in his possession. While searching the vehicle, officers found another bag of suspected cocaine along with several needles. Cody and Owenby were charged with possession of schedule II. Owenby was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of legend drug.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
