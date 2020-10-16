Failure to appear: Whitney K. Runyan, 23, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Runyan at a residence on Myers Circle.
DUI: A Newport woman was arrested for several charges following a routine traffic stop in Newport on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Sgt. Derek Wright stopped a vehicle due to the driver swerving on Cosby Highway near Epley Road. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Barbara Black, 34, Raines Road, who had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol about her person and was unsteady on her feet. Black reportedly admitted to taking her medication prior. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Black and she performed poorly on all tests given. Black was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, improper lane change and violation of implied consent.
Two men charged: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Newport men on Wednesday, Oct. 14. Patrolman Brandon Cassady was dispatched to the area of Epley Road to assist on a traffic stop that Detective Derrick Webb conducted. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Paul Gabrylczyk, 49, Woodlawn Avenue, who had an odor of alcohol about his person. He reportedly admitted to drinking alcohol prior. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Gabrylczyk and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested without further incident and charged with driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and violation of implied consent. According to the report, a passenger, identified as Mitchell Northrop, 27, KOA Lane, was also intoxicated during the traffic stop. He, too, was arrested.
Bailey arrest: Matthew P. Bailey, 26, Allen Chapel Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Monday, Oct. 12. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Bailey at Walmart without incident.
Failure to appear: Willie R. Fox, 45, Jimtown Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Oct. 12. Patrolman Justin Shelton arrested Fox without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Michael McAfee, 36, Jasmine Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested McAfee at Walmart without incident.
Failure to appear: Heather Ellison, 33, Smith Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Ellison at a residence on West Main Street.
Probation violation: Tyrone Woods, 48, West Main Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Woods at his residence without incident.
Roberts arrest: Destany Roberts, 24, Strawberry Way, was arrested by the Newport Police Department for drug charges on Monday, Oct. 12. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter conducted a routine traffic stop. At that time, officers obtained verbal consent to search the vehicle where they found methamphetamine and two needles in the passenger seat where Roberts was sitting. In addition, Roberts was found with two more bag of suspected methamphetamine along with suspected Ecstasy. Roberts was charged with sale and delivery, possession of schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft: James Rathbone, 63, 8th Street, filed a theft report with the Newport Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with Rathbone, who said a dog kennel was taken from his residence. The estimated loss totaled to $1,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.