Violation of Probation: Officer Justin Shelton responded to a call at Newport Medical Center on March 12. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton came into contact with Felicia Shelton, 21, Highway 73, Newport. According to the report, Felicia Shelton admitted to having used methamphetamine earlier and smelled of marijuana. Upon checking for warrants, Officer Shelton found that Felicia Shelton had four active warrants out of Cocke County for Violation of Probation and Failure to Comply with Child Support. Felicia Shelton was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: Early on March 15, officers responded to a call regarding an intoxicated male trying to take a car from a female acquaintance. While en route, officers witnessed the vehicle turn onto Old Knoxville Highway and initiated a traffic stop. The driver did not comply and tried to flee before finally coming to a stop on Linden Street. The driver, identified as Ronnie Samples, 33, Bogard Road, Newport, was ordered out of the vehicle and was unsteady on his feet. Officers found several empty alcohol containers in the vehicle. Kellie Williams, who made the call to the police, was in the passenger seat of the vehicle. According to the report, Williams tried to stop Samples from getting into the car, and when Samples tried to flee the traffic stop, Williams had to strike him in the arm and chest to make him stop. Samples was placed under arrest and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Endangerment, Fleeing Police, Open Container Violation, and Driving on a Revoked License.
Theft: On March 14, officers responded to a possible theft at Waffle House on Cosby Highway. Officer Chris Silvers spoke to an employee who gave the name of a male who left with the female suspect. According to the report, Officer Silvers also spoke to the victim, Milton Antunez. Antunez reported that his wallet, several cards, and $2000 in cash had been stolen by the couple, and he gave descriptions of the two suspects, both approximately 50-years-old.
Assault: On March 12, Officer Shane Bower responded to a call at Bojangles’ on Epley Road regarding an assault. According to the report, Hollie McMahan had been waiting to pick up a minor from work when Sicily Marie and Jada Touchton, Pleasant Valley Road, Cosby, approached her vehicle and punched her several times. According to McMahan and another witness, Marie and Touchton were upset because they thought McMahan had been speaking with Touchton’s boyfriend. Officers advised McMahan as to the proper steps to pursue charges and to obtain an order of protection.
Theft: On March 14, police were dispatched to 543 Morrell Springs Road in response to a burglary. Officer Brandon Cassady spoke to the victim, Heather Hayes. According to the report, Hayes and a minor witness saw a female take Hayes’ wallet out of her car. When the two confronted the woman, she ran on foot to Ellison Drive. Police found the suspect, Taylor Butler, 26, Cosby Highway, Newport, and detained her. Butler admitted to stealing the wallet and was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
