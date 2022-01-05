Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Clevenger Cutoff Road when he observed a brown and white vehicle fail to use a turn signal when pulling into the Shell Gas Station. Damron conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Richard Mayfield, who had a revoked license. When speaking with Mayfield, Damron reportedly could see a small glass pipe along with a clear bag in a cigarette pack. He asked Mayfield if it was a meth pipe and the report states he shook his head “yes.” Damron detained Mayfield while he searched the vehicle. He found a clear bag with a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a pipe commonly used to smoke illegal narcotics. Damron also located a spoon and a cut straw with a white powder substance inside located in the glove box. Mayfield was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Highway 73 when a Subaru car drove by him with back seat occupants that were not wearing seat belts. Damron conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle driven by Darrell Banks. Banks informed Damron that he had a revoked license. Damron checked the other occupants in the vehicle and both back seat passengers had confirmed warrants for their arrest. Anthony Howard and Charles Presnell were taken into custody at that time. Banks gave Damron verbal consent to search the vehicle for anything illegal. The search revealed a glass pipe and two small bags with a crystal like substance inside suspected to be methamphetamine. The report states that Banks claimed ownership of the pipe and methamphetamine. All three subjects were transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: Deputy Zac Magouirk made contact with Robert Zolna at 1040 Phillips Hollow Road while investigating a separate incident on December 31. Zolna informed Magouirk that he was wanted for Violation of Probation out of Cocke County. Magouirk confirmed the information with the Cocke County Jail and took Zolna into custody. Zolna was transported to the jail without incident.
Dogs Running at Large: Deputy Ed Lindblom was dispatched to Ginger Way to speak with Jacob and Wendy Crowder. The couple stated that early on the morning of January 1, two German Shepard dogs owned by Amanda Mantooth, came into their yard and attacked their dog. They stated their dog had multiple cuts and gashes from the attack, and that the two dogs had allegedly attacked a neighbor’s dog as well. Deputies spoke with Amanda Mantooth, who stated that she “did not have the ability to properly contain” the dogs. Mantooth was cited for T.C.A 44-8-408 Dogs Running At Large.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Alison Brooks was dispatched to Willis Road in reference to an assault that occurred on January 1. Brooks made contact with the victim, Jacob Giles, who stated that he and his girlfriend, Ariel Forbes, had an argument inside their vehicle. Giles alleged that as he exited the vehicle and walked up to the front porch, Forbes grabbed him by his hair and threw him on the ground and began striking him in the face with a closed fist. Giles stated that Forbes struck him at least eight or nine times before fleeing the scene. Brooks observed Giles’ face and saw he had a busted nose and lip and his eye had already began to swell. While speaking with Giles, Forbes returned to the residence and admitted that they had been arguing and she struck him in the face. She alleged that she did so after Giles threw a set of car keys at her and struck her in the face. The report states that Brooks did not see any marks on Forbes’ face at the time. Forbes was determined the primary aggressor in the incident and was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
Probation Violation: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to Highway 73 after someone called central dispatch and said a male was walking in the middle of the road with no shirt on. Butler saw a male, later identified as Tommy Spence Leonard, walking in the yard of a residence on Highway 73. Butler asked Leonard why he was walking in the road and people’s yards, to which he replied he was just “going for a walk.” Butler checked to see if Leonard had any active warrants. The County Jail reported that Leonard was wanted for Violation of Probation. Butler placed Leonard under arrest and transported him to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.