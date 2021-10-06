DUI: On October 1, police were dispatched to the Sunoco on West Broadway in response to a possible overdose. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Ginger Arrowood, age 47, who stated she had blacked out in her vehicle and did not know why. Weber conducted field sobriety tests, on which Arrowood performed poorly. Arrowood was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence, and a search of her vehicle revealed a syringe loaded with a brown liquid, which Arrowood allegedly stated was heroin. Police also found a prescription bottle for Xanax, on which the fill date had been scratched off.
Assault: On October 1, police received a call from Newport Health and Rehabilitation regarding an incident between two nurses. Police spoke to Jazmine Morgan, who stated that her coworker, Tammy Neeley, age 47, had pushed her to the ground repeatedly during an argument. Morgan also stated that she tried to call 911, but Neeley had hit the phone out of her hands. Neeley told police that there had been an altercation, but that she couldn’t remember who initiated the violence. Neeley was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On October 3, Sergeant Derek Wright initiated a traffic stop on a Ford F-150 traveling at 55mph in a 40mph zone of West Broadway. Wright reported that the truck changed lanes several times despite no other traffic being in the area. The driver was identified as Geremias Morales-Verdugo, age 36. Wright reported that Morales-Verdugo’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot, and that his speech was slurred. Morales performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
