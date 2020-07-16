Warrant served: Tony Ball, 38, Gatlinburg, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, July 13. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Ball without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrant served: Emily Redman, 27, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, July 13. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Redman without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Abbadie arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walgreens in reference to male subject causing a disturbance on Monday, July 13. Patrolman Joshyua Shults spoke with employees who said Charles Abbadie, 61, Cosby Highway, reportedly jumped over the pharmacy counter and was lying in the floor. Officers located Abbadie, who had exposed himself, and stated that people were chasing him with guns. Abbadie was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
Loza arrest: Adam Loza, 35, Texas Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, July 14. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Loza without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
