Active Warrants: On November 5, police were dispatched to Dollar General on Cosby Highway in response to a male subject who was reportedly slumped over his steering wheel in the parking lot. Police made contact with the male subject, who was identified as Gary Broyles, age 35. Broyles was found to have several active arrest warrants for Domestic Assault, Aggravated Burglary and Criminal Trespass. Broyles was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Evading Arrest/Reckless Driving: On November 5, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop on a Chevy Silverado on Cosby Highway with an illegible license plate and an unsecured load in the bed. The driver of the truck, Roy Haywood, Jr., age 47, sped up and began to flee, driving into the oncoming lane. According to Weber’s report, Haywood fled onto West Broadway, eventually onto US 25 E and then onto Industrial Road. Haywood ran over several curbs during the pursuit, and his vehicle’s front passenger side tire was lost, though Haywood kept driving without it. Haywood was eventually forced to stop due to vehicle damage and was placed under arrest. Haywood stated that he fled because he was nervous and “always flees from police out of habit,” according to Weber’s report. An search of the vehicle revealed several syringes, baggies and tie-off bands. The passenger of the vehicle stated that she was in fear for her life and begged Haywood to let her out of the vehicle, but he refused. Haywood was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Trespassing/Public Intoxication: On November 6, police received a call regarding a male subject who was causing a disturbance at Marathon Gas on West Broadway. Store employees stated to police that the male had been wearing a grey shirt and grey pants without shoes or socks. They stated that the man had walked toward Hometowne Laundry on Cope Boulevard. Police spoke to the man, who was identified as Justin Alvarez, age 38. Alvarez had been banned from both Hometowne Laundry locations. According to Patrolman Eli Suggs’ report, Alvarez appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Alvarez was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail.
Domestic Assault: On November 7, police received a call regarding a possible domestic assault. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke to the caller, who stated that Kenneth Scales, age 27, had just assaulted his girlfriend. Patrolman Eli Suggs went to the residence and spoke to the victim, who produced a picture of a large red mark on the left side of her face from where Scales had struck her. Scales was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Shoplifting: On November 5, police received a call from Shoe Show at Newport Towne Center in regards to an attempted shoplifting. Police spoke to the manager of the store, who stated that Bonnie Bridges, age 48, had attempted to conceal several pairs of shoes in a handbag before walking to the front of the store. The manager stated that Bridges “got scared and left the bag in the floor before exiting,” according to Patrolman Shane Bower’s report. Police made contact with Bridges, who admitted to attempting to steal the items. Bridges was placed under arrest and was found to have active warrants out of Sevier County for Violation of Parole. An search of Bridges’ vehicle led officers to find 1.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Vandalism: On November 8, police were called to 150 East Broadway in response to a broken glass alarm. While on the scene, officers stated that someone was throwing rocks at his residence and at his vehicle. Police went to the man’s residence on Riverview Street, and police heard what they believed to be the sounds of someone throwing rocks. Police located a pellet rifle hidden under a vehicle in the driveway of a residence on the street and spoke to the owner of that residence, Brandon Egert, age 23. Egert stated that he was shooting at people because they had done something to him in his past, according to Patrolman Jessy Burgess’ report. Egert admitted to shooting out the window of the business on East Broadway, and was placed under arrest for aggravated assault and vandalism.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
