Drug Paraphernalia: On August 31, police were dispatched to Dollar Tree in response to possible drug trafficking. Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter came into contact with Ralph Maybee, age 32, who was found to have an active warrant for Failure to Appear. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke to Victoria Stelly, age 26. According to Shelton’s report, Stelly’s eyes were constricted, and she was sweating and unsteady on her feet. With Stelly’s permission, Shelton searched her vehicle and found a spoon with a white powdery substance, a blue rubber tourniquet, and used syringes. Both Stelly and Maybee were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Possession of Schedule VI: On August 31, around 9 p.m. police were dispatched to the Marathon gas station on West Broadway regarding a black Mistubishi damaging a gas pump. Police located the vehicle at Home Towne Laundry and made contact with the driver, identified as Alexis Gray, age 42. Gray was sitting in the vehicle with her eyes closed and was startled when Patrolman Paul Weber shined his flashlight into the vehicle. According to Weber’s report, Gray was speaking rapidly and was fidgety with constricted pupils. Gray performed poorly on field sobriety tests. An inventory of the vehicle revealed 1.13 grams of marijuana as well as rolling papers and a grinder. Gray was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. The damage to the gas pump was estimated at $200.
Possession of Methamphetamines: On September 1, Patrolman Brandon Cassady observed a four-wheeled off-road vehicle driving on Us 25/70 near Western Plaza. The vehicle drove through the grass behind Five Rivers Plaza, at which point Cassady initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle continued north onto 25E at a high rate of speed before finally coming to a stop at Jasmine Road. The driver was identified as Jason Johnson, age 44, who had an active warrant for Failure to Appear. During Johnson’s arrest for evading police, a search found 1.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine in a cigarette box. Johnson was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Evading Arrest: On September 1, Detective Derrick Webb came into contact with Randall Mathis, age 47, on Old Knoxville Highway. Mathis had fled from police a few days prior and was wanted for a sealed indictment for sale of methamphetamine. Webb approached Mathis to take him into custody, but Mathis did not comply and eventually fled into the woods. Mathis was located later near Driskill Circle and turned himself over to authorities. Mathis admitted to throwing bags of marijuana into the woods. The bags were recovered and were found to contain 16 grams of marijuana.
Shoplifting: On September 2, police were dispatched to Walgreens on East Broadway in response to a shoplifter. Police spoke to Terry Fain, age 61, who was found to be concealing several toiletry items valued at $21.45. Fain was cited for the theft and given a notice of trespass from Walgreens.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.