GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 14, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a possible overdosed female on Old Knoxville Highway. Upon arrival, he observed a female laying on her back, gasping for air, with her eyes rolled back. Sergeant Woody administered one 4mg dose of nasal Narcan. Several minutes later, Shelton administered another 4 mg dose of nasal Narcan in the opposite nostril. The female then became alert and identified herself as a Ms. Childers, who had stated she had “injected heroin into her arm.” Priority EMS arrived and transported Ms. Childers to Newport Medical Center.
FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On August 14, officer Lindsey Laughter was patrolling the area of Knight’s Inn when she discovered bags and luggages stacked in a grass area that the hotel had posted as “restricted”. Laughter stated she began speaking with two females, Ronda Morgan Smith and Teresa Joanne Cline, behind the motel who stated the bags belonged to them. They claimed they had moved them out of their hotel room after a verbal altercation with Smith’s boyfriend. Smith then stated they were going to sit on the sidewalk until her daughter could come pick them up. Laughter stated that while speaking with the women, dispatch advised her that Smith had a National Crime Information Center hit for warrants out of Virginia, and they would extradite. Cline was also found to have a warrant out of Green County for Violation of Probation. Both females were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
BURGLARY/VANDALISM: On August 12, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to the area of the Time Out Travel Center in reference to a vehicle break-in. Suggs stated that he spoke with the vehicle owner, Pebo Wilson, upon arrival. Wilson stated that someone had broken the lock on the door of his tour bus and had taken musical instruments, music awards, leather merchandise, and a suitcase full of Ole Smoky Moonshine. Wilson also stated that there were taxidermy animals inside the bus that had been destroyed and thrown out. Suggs stated he did see the destroyed taxidermy still laying beside the bus. Suggs advised Wilson to compile a list of all the missing items and damaged items in order to complete a report. On August 13, Suggs was dispatched back to the Time Out Travel Center in reference to an active vehicle break-in. Suggs observed Brent Coggins sitting inside the tour bus upon his arrival. Suggs stated he then verbally ordered Coggins out of the bus at gunpoint. Coggins stated he had previously bought the bus from “an unknown black male approximately three days prior”. Coggins stated there was proof of purchase, but he could not locate it. Coggins was then detained. Wilson arrived on-scene and spoke with officers of the complete list of missing and damaged items. The total value of items stolen is valued at approximately $3,350. Wilson also estimated around $10,000 worth of damage on the inside and outside of the bus, as well as a taxidermy bobcat and taxidermy bear skull. Wilson told police that he had placed a hidden camera in the vehicle on August 12, and was able to provide pictures of Coggins in the vehicle on the morning of August 13. Coggins was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 16, Officer Alex Reese received a call to Home Towne West Coin Laundry in reference to a male that seemed to be under the influence. Contact was made with Stephen Jones who stated he was trying to air up his tires in the parking lot. Reese stated he observed Jones to have very slurred speech and inability to stand up straight without staggering. Reese stated he then asked Jones if he had been drinking, and Jones admitted to drinking a bottle of liquor late the night before. Jones was then placed under arrest for Public Intoxication.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 16, Officer Alex Reese responded to Bowman Drive in reference to an eviction notice. Contact was made with Thomas Paul Smith, who was showing to have an active capias warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. Reese stated he then had dispatch to contact the Cocke County Jail Annex and verify the warrant, who said they had a hard copy in hand for Smith. Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex without incident.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT: On August 12, Detective Scott Lamb spoke on the phone with Irene Gilliand who stated she had left her 2006 GMC van parked at 413 Cosby Highway with a man named Jerrod who was supposed to fix her van. She stated that she had left it there three or four months, and when she came back to check on the van, it was missing. She stated she talked to Mikey Ramsey who told her that Rod Crum came and towed the van away. Gilliand then told the officer that she went to the residence of Rod Crum where she found her van. On August 16, Officer Lamb, along with Detective Jason Ramsey, went to Tolley Hollow Road, concerning the missing vehicle. Upon arrival, police spoke with Roger Crum who stated he had been asked to tow the van from the address on Cosby Highway, though he could not remember who instructed him to pull the vehicle. Crum stated he would pull the vehicle wherever Gilliand wanted him to, but when police told Gilliand, she said she did not have a place to have the vehicle towed to. Gilliand stated she would contact Crum at a later date when she could find a location. Crum then told police that Gilliand had already been to his residence, and he offered her $500 for the vehicle. At the request of Gilliand, the vehicle was left at the property.
ASSAULT: On August 15, officers were sent to Walmart for an assault. Upon arrival, Officer Michael Robey spoke with Nikki Cosby, who stated that Brian Reno had threatened her verbally. Reno stated that he would “have his boys come in a van and kill her and her boyfriend.” Cosby stated she told Reno to leave the premises, and he gestured cutting her throat with his finger across his neck as he walked away. Reno was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
THEFT: On August 16, officers were dispatched to Walgreens in reference to a shoplifter. While officers were enroute, Central Dispatch advised that the shoplifter was a female and had gotten into a convertible PT Cruiser, and gave officers a license plate number. At that time, Officer Chris Silvers passed a PT Cruiser that was occupied by 3 females and had a very similar tag number. Silvers conducted a traffic stop on North Street and made contact with the juvenile driver, her mother Lisa Dunn, and her grandmother. Patrolman Shane Bowers had arrived at Walgreens and gave Officer Silvers a physical description that matched Dunn. Silvers stated that he then questioned Dunn about her visit to Walgreens, to which she stated she had purchased some items after waiting for her daughter’s prescription to be filled. Dunn denied any theft and gave consent for the vehicle to be searched. While the vehicle was being searched by Field Training Officer Joshyua Shults, Patrolman Bower informed Silvers of what items had been shoplifted. Silvers stated he then read Dunn her Miranda Warning and she agreed to further questioning. Dunn was again asked if she had taken the items from Walgreens and she denied. She was then presented with the shoplifted items that were found in shopping bags between her feet at the time of the traffic stop. Dunn stated she thought she had put those items back on the shelves, even though they were removed from the packaging. At this time, Dunn was informed that she was under arrest for the theft and she was also trespassed from Walgreens. Upon arrival at the jail, Dunn signed the trespass notice from Walgreens. The items that were shoplifted, which consisted of various makeup items and hydration packets, totaled $62.11.
ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 17, Officer Joshyua Shults observed Rickey Burgess walking on West Broadway Street. Burgess had an active warrant for Violation of Probation out of the Cocke County General Sessions Court. Burgess was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
ACTIVE WARRANT/RESISTING ARREST: On August 17, Officer Shane Bower responded to Newport Medical Center in regards to a female that had been discharged and had active warrants. Upon arrival, Bower made contact with Carole Gosa. Gosa was advised she was under arrest and began to resist while Bower tried to place her in handcuffs. Gosa began pulling away and screaming and would not comply with verbal commands. Bower stated Gosa eventually had to be placed on the ground to be taken into custody. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail for the active warrant along with other charges.
HIT AND RUN: On August 17, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a vehicle crash in the courthouse parking area. Upon arrival, Officer Shelton made contact with Aaron Coakley and Ms. Harville. Coakley witnessed a Chevy hatchback Sonic back into the front of Ms. Harville’s vehicle and leave the scene. Coakley was able to provide a tag and a picture of the vehicle. The tag came back as belonging to Ms. L Sparks. Ms. Sparks informed the officer that she had let her cousin, Wesley Sparks, drive her vehicle to the Cocke County Courthouse. Ms. Sparks stated that damages to the right rear driver fender was on the vehicle that wasn’t previously there. Upon checking the Court Docket, Wesley Sparks was present. No arrests were made at the time of the report.
GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: Police were called on the complaint of someone entering an apartment. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Ms. Scott, who stated that she believed someone had entered her apartment through the bedroom window. Officers looked at the window and did not see any signs of forced entry. Officers advised Scott on how to lock the windows.
THEFT: On August 18, Patrolman Eli Suggs took a report from a Ms. Carver, who stated that her juvenile son’s bicycle had been stolen from outside their residence on Myers Circle. Carver stated the bicycle is a black 6-speed mountain bike valued at $80.00. Carver stated she did not know the brand but believed the bicycle has 20 inch wheels. No warrants had been issued at the time of the report.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 18, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Newport Medical Center concerning a suspicious male. Upon arrival, Suggs spoke with Darrick Whaley, who stated he feared for his safety because “the Aryan Nation was going to kill him.” Whaley stated that he believed there was a “hit” in place on his head since 2016, and he had just found out about it. Whaley stated he had last used methamphetamine less than 48 hours prior. Suggs stated that Whaley made statements that did not make sense and aced in an erratic manner. Whaley appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and was placed under arrest for public intoxication. Whaley was transported to the Cocke County Jail for his own safety and the safety of the public. The vehicle Whaley drove to Newport Medical Center belongs to his mother, and was left secured at the medical center per his mother’s request.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: On August 18, Officer Justin Shelton responded to Newport Federal Bank in regards to a possible intoxicated male that had been inside the bank. Upon arrival, Shelton made contact with Jaron Shetley, Justin Hazelwood, and Lashannon Wilson. Shetley was outside the vehicle and had trouble keeping his balance. His body movements were erratic and his pupils were constricted. Shetley’s speech was slurred and he had foam coming from the corners of his mouth. He was observed to be a danger to himself and society in his intoxicated condition. Hazelwood gave Officer Shelton verbal consent to search the vehicle. Shelton stated that upon his search, he found a used glass pipe, used syringe, a green baggie with a crystal like residue, and 5 Modafinil 100mg loose and not in a container in Wilson’s purse. At that time, Shelton then placed both Shetley and Wilson under arrest and transported them to the Cocke County Jail.
VANDALISM: On August 18, Officer Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to the Rhyne Lumber Company in reference to a door being kicked in. Upon arrival, Officer Laughter spoke with Christine Cox, who stated that she came to check on the property and noticed one of the doors on the building had been kicked in. Officers cleared the building and Cox’s husband, Buddy Cody, arrived to temporarily fix the door. Cody stated that they have had problems with people coming out of the woods and stealing things from the building. Cody also stated that the door is valued at $600.
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION/ACTIVE WARRANT: On August 18, Officer Lindsey Laughter came into contact with Jordan Yonker while investigating a shoplifting incident at Walmart. Yonker initially identified himself as “Bobby Cole Yonker” and stated that he was “16 years old.” After the officer discovered his real name, Yonker admitted to being 18 years old and stated he gave a fake name because he may have a warrant. The Cocke County Jail Annex advised Officer Laughter that Yonker did have a warrant out of Cocke County General Sessions Court. He was arrested and transported to the jail without incident.
THEFT/SHOPLIFTING: On August 18, officers were dispatched to Walmart regarding a theft report. Upon arrival, Officer Jessy Burgess spoke with Doug Justice who stated that on August 15, Mary Hall, along with her juvenile daughter, had pushed some items out without paying for them. The items valued at $398.00. Later that evening, Justice stated that Mary Hall and her daughter were back in the store. At that time, Officers Burgess and Laughter made contact with the two in the Walmart parking lot. Upon speaking with Hall regarding the theft, she admitted to taking the items without paying for them. She also stated that she went to the Walmart in Sevierville to return the items. Hall stated that she was able to get a refund for the items at the Sevierville store. Hall was given a citation for the theft and was advised to not be back at Walmart. Sergeant Cassidy did a DCS referral regarding the juvenile.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: On August 19, Officer Jessy Burgess came across a female who was passed out behind a wheelchair in front of Taco Bell near the roadway while on patrol. Burgess then stopped to check on the female. Burgess stated he woke her up, and while speaking with her, he noticed she was intoxicated. The female, Dawn Couture, stated she “grew up in a junk yard” when the officer asked her where she lived. Couture was unable to answer basic questions, so she was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for the safety of her and the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.