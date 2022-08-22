GENERAL INFORMATION COMPLAINT: On August 14, Officer Justin Shelton responded to a possible overdosed female on Old Knoxville Highway. Upon arrival, he observed a female laying on her back, gasping for air, with her eyes rolled back. Sergeant Woody administered one 4mg dose of nasal Narcan. Several minutes later, Shelton administered another 4 mg dose of nasal Narcan in the opposite nostril. The female then became alert and identified herself as a Ms. Childers, who had stated she had “injected heroin into her arm.” Priority EMS arrived and transported Ms. Childers to Newport Medical Center.

FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE/VIOLATION OF PROBATION: On August 14, officer Lindsey Laughter was patrolling the area of Knight’s Inn when she discovered bags and luggages stacked in a grass area that the hotel had posted as “restricted”. Laughter stated she began speaking with two females, Ronda Morgan Smith and Teresa Joanne Cline, behind the motel who stated the bags belonged to them. They claimed they had moved them out of their hotel room after a verbal altercation with Smith’s boyfriend. Smith then stated they were going to sit on the sidewalk until her daughter could come pick them up. Laughter stated that while speaking with the women, dispatch advised her that Smith had a National Crime Information Center hit for warrants out of Virginia, and they would extradite. Cline was also found to have a warrant out of Green County for Violation of Probation. Both females were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.

