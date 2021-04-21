Church Break-In: On April 18, Patrolman Michael Robey responded to a call from East Tennessee Baptist Association on New Cave Church Road regarding a break-in. Security footage showed an unidentified white male entering the building, then being scared off by the security alarms.
DUI: On April 17, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter conducted a traffic stop for a Chevrolet truck traveling 60 mph in a 40 mph zone. According to the report, the driver, identified as James Cheek, 51, Old Greeneville Highway, Parrottsville, smelled strongly of alcohol and performed poorly on a field sobriety tests. Cheek was arrested and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On April 16, Patrolman Paul Weber responded to a call from the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and Main Street where a vehicle was stuck on the train tracks. The driver, Kathryn Addington, 57, Heck Branch Road, Rogersville, admitted she had gotten lost on the way home from Morristown. Patrolman Weber’s report states that Addington displayed signs of alcohol use and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. Addington registered a .150 and a .142 BAC on breath tests and was arrested.
Domestic Violence: On April 18, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a domestic violence call. Kenneth Ramsey told Laughter that Keshia Cutshaw, 32, Clifton Heights, Newport, had struck him in the face and left. According to the report, Ramsey displayed a wound on his face consistent with the described attack. Laughter made contact with Cutshaw and placed her under arrest.
Boatman Arrest: On April 18, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a call from a residence on Myers Circle. Randall Frazier stated to Shults that Chelsey Boatman, 19, Shore Lane, Newport, had come to his property, called his underage daughter names, and threated to kill him, his two children, and Jessica Ellison. Frazier reported that Boatman pulled out a pocketknife at one point, and then tossed it into Frazier’s yard. Boatman admitted to threatening Frazier, but said she “didn’t mean it.” She was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Intoxicated in Public: On April 18, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a call from Relax Inn regarding a woman entering rooms without permission by pretending to be a housekeeping maid. Douglas made contact with the woman. According to the report, the woman appeared to be under the influence of narcotics and was not speaking any comprehensible language to Douglas. First Call EMS confirmed that the woman was likely under the influence of methamphetamine and Patrolman Douglas took her into custody for her safety. The woman was not identified.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
