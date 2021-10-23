Domestic Assault: On October 19, Patrolman Eli Suggs was dispatched to Hampton Inn on Cosby Highway in response to an assault call. Suggs was informed that the male suspect, Patrick Martin, age 59, had left the scene in a black Chevrolet Avalanche. Suggs made contact with Martin in the parking lot of Motel 6, where Martin stated that he and the victim had been in an argument over an Alprazolam prescription and that the victim had thrown the hotel phone at him. Martin stated he batted the phone away, causing it to hit the victim in the face. Police spoke to the victim at Hampton Inn, who stated that Martin had struck her in the face while she was attempting to call 911. Police stated that the victim had several lacerations on her face, as well as a possibly broken nose. Martin was placed under arrest for domestic assault and for interference with an emergency call, and he was transported the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated Assault: On October 19, police were dispatched to a residence in response to an assault call. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that her boyfriend Ethan Smith, age 31, had become angry and attacked her. According to Sergeant William Garber’s report, the victim stated that Smith grabbed her by the throat and started strangling her. The victim also stated that Smith had struck her in the chest and head area with an open hand, and that he had tried to cover her nose and mouth in an attempt to suffocate her. Police were advised that Smith had fled on foot prior to police arrival, and police issued warrants for Smith’s arrest.
Disorderly Conduct: On October 20, police received a call regarding a woman who had urinated in the parking lot of Knight’s Inn on Cosby Highway. Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke to Yuleda Woodson, age 60. According to Douglas’ report, Woodson “seemed disoriented, had slurred speech and was unsteady on her feet.” Woodson stated to Douglas that she had in fact urinated in the parking lot to avoid doing it in her car. Douglas placed Woodson under arrest and transported her to Cocke County Jail Annex for her safety.
Assault: On October 21, police were dispatched to a residence regarding a physical dispute between two males. Police spoke to Jason Kinder, who stated to police that Justin Trent, age 21, had been yelling obscenities at Kinder’s wife and that Kinder had confronted Trent. According to Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter’s report, Kinder stated that Trent had stuck him in the back with a wooden stick, at which point Kinder brandished his pocket knife, causing Trent to leave the scene. Police spoke to Trent, who admitted to yelling obscenities and to striking Kinder, but stated that he struck Kinder only after Kinder took his knife out. Police determined Trent to be the primary aggressor and took him into custody.
DUI: On October 21, Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to Walmart on Cosby Highway in response to a potentially intoxicated woman driving in the parking lot. Weber made contact with Kayla Carrona, age 33. Weber reported that he “observed her speech to be slurred and her reaction times slow.” Carrona performed poorly on field sobriety tests and stated that she takes several types of prescription medications. Caronna was placed under arrest and an inventory of the vehicle found several empty bottles of pain killer medications such as oxycodone and hydrocodone, none of which were prescribed to Caronna.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
