Warrants: Edward Brian Baxter was a passenger in a van stopped for failure to obey a traffic control device on March 27. Active warrants were found on Baxter for Driving on a Revoked License, Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device and Failure to Yield. Sergeant William Garber of the Newport Police Department issued the warrants. CCSO Lieutenant Jonathan Ochs arrested Baxter and transported him to the County Jail.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Lieutenant Jonathan Ochs observed a maroon Chevy van fail to stop at the intersection of Waxwing Road and Highway 160 on March 27. Upon stopping the vehicle, Anthony Williams was identified as the driver. According to dispatch, Williams’ license was revoked for failure to pay fines in Hamblen County on December 8, 2021. Active warrants for his arrest were found out of Cocke and Hamblen Counties. Williams was transported to the Cocke County Jail where he was issued citations for Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device and Financial Responsibility in addition to the Driving While Revoked charge.
Probation Violation: On Tuesday, March 29, Deputy Alison Brooks responded to a residence on Hannon Road concerning a possibly impaired female subject. Upon arrival, Brooks made contact with Angela Childers who was standing in her neighbor’s driveway. Brooks spoke with Childers and learned that she lived across the street from where she was found. Childers allegedly stated she did not want to go to her house because there were several people inside the residence and they were “threatening to shoot and kill her.” Brooks and Sergeant Ethan Keys went to Childers’ residence and saw that there was no one inside or around the home. Brooks asked Childers if she had taken any illegal substances or narcotics and she stated that she had only “taken her medicine,” according to the report. During the investigation, deputies learned that Childers had an active outstanding warrant for her arrest for Violation of Probation that was issued out of Sevier County. Brooks placed Childers under arrest to be transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: Deputy Jacob Damron was patrolling the area of Old Sevierville Highway when he saw a subject who had an active warrant. The individual was identified as Darrell Coleman. After confirming the warrant was in hand, Damron made contact with Coleman and placed him under arrest for Violation of Probation. Coleman was transported to the County Jail for booking.
Possession of Schedule II: On March 28, Deputy Miranda Williams observed a yellow Nissan Xterra crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic multiple times while traveling on Rock Hill Road. As the vehicle turned left onto old Asheville Highway, Williams verified the tag was registered to a Black Cadillac. The vehicle pulled into Rock Hill stables where a traffic stop was performed. The driver was identified as Karen Hayes. When asked why her vehicle went into the oncoming lane multiple times, Hayes allegedly stated the vehicle was “hard to steer.” Hayes also told Williams she did not have a license, registration, insurance or proof of ownership, such as a bill of sale. Hayes was checked through dispatch for a license status, which was shown to be revoked since December 2014 for Failure to Comply with Financial Responsibility. Hayes was then taken into custody for Driving on a Revoked License. The report states that Hayes gave verbal permission to search the vehicle and said there would be no drugs or paraphernalia inside. Williams searched the vehicle and found multiple syringes in two separate wooden boxes in the rear of the vehicle along with a prescription medication that did not belong to Hayes. Hayes was transported to the Cocke County Jail. She was asked if she had anything illegal on her person before entering the jail and allegedly denied having items or substances. Upon being searched at the jail, a corrections officer found a small clear bag with a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine. Hayes was additionally charged with Introduction into a Penal Institute. Hayes was issued citations for failure to maintain lane, financial responsibility and registration violation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
