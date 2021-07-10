Resisting Arrest: Deputy Blake Cupp attempted to serve two outstanding warrants on Branden Lee James, 33, Newport, at a residence on Splashaway Road. Cupp located a tent behind a camper and observed James inside the tent. He told James to come out and that he was under arrest. James complied with commands and stood by the patrol vehicle. The reports states that James asked to smoke a cigarette and while he was smoking, he started to get “loud and disorderly.” Cupp reportedly advised James to put the cigarette down and place his hands behind his back. Cupp states that James ignored his commands and attempted to take one last smoke from the cigarette. At that time, Cupp knocked the cigarette out of James hand, and the reports says the offender started to resist arrest. James was taken to the ground and handcuffs were applied before he was placed into the backseat of the patrol vehicle. James was transported to the County Jail. He was served the two Failure to Appear warrants, and was additionally charged with Resisting Arrest.
Misuse of 911: Deputies were dispatched to 198 Rockpile Way in reference to a female advising that someone was shooting in the area. Dispatch advised that the female had called a total of four times throughout the day on July 7. Deputies made contact with the female who was later identified as Christian Ball, 28, Cosby. The report states that Ball appeared to be under the influence of some type of intoxicant. Deputies say Ball had slurred speech and appeared to be seeing things that where not there. Ball was taken into custody. As deputies attempted to escort Ball to a patrol cruiser, she reportedly tried to pull away before being placed into the vehicle. Ball was charged with Misuse of 911, Public Intoxication and Resisting Arrest.
Public Intoxication: On July 7, Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to 2275 Liberty Hill Market in reference to a possible intoxicated female who had been sitting down in the middle of the isle and falling asleep. Colley made contact with the female subject, Kaitlyn Beason, 21, Knoxville, who advised that a man she didn’t know dropped her off at the market. She stated that she was falling asleep inside of the store because she was tired, according to the report. While speaking to Beason, Colley noted that she kept pacing in place and could not stand still. Colley asked Beason where she was trying to go and if she had any weapons on her person. Beason advised she had a needle in her possession. According to the report, Beason stated that she had “shot up heroin” the night before at approximately 9:30 p.m. Beason was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail. She was charged with Public Intoxication and Possession of Narcotic Equipment.
Suspended License: Deputy Rodney Hazelwood was parked at Indian Camp Creek Road and clocked a blue Nissan Altima traveling 50 mph in a 30 mph zone. After performing a traffic stop on the vehicle, it showed that the tag had expired in June 2021. The driver was identified as Brandon Ortiz-Cruz, 20, Morristown. Cruz possessed a temporary Tennessee driver’s license. After checking the license through dispatch it showed to be suspended for Failure to File Insurance out of Knoxville. Ortiz-Cruz was unable to provide a current insurance card. He was taken into custody for Driving on a Suspended License. He was cited for Speeding, Registration Violation and Financial Responsibility.
Probation Violation: On July 8, Deputy Eddie Clabo and Sergeant Joey Owings were dispatched to Newport Medical to arrest Omar Hassan on a Probation Violation warrant. Newport Medical was releasing Hassan as deputies arrived. He was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
