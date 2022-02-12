Shoplifting: On February 8, police responded to a call from Joy Stick Gaming on Cosby Highway in regards to a theft. Police spoke to the owner of the store who stated that a white male subject had entered the store and said he wanted to look at football/collectible cards. The owner stated that he walked away from the man to help another customer, and when he noticed the man was gone he found that several valuable cards were missing. The owner reported that the man drove a red Honda Civic and appeared to be in his early twenties. The owner also provided security footage of the incident.
Escape/Trespass: On February 9, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding possible gunfire near River Street. Shelton came into contact with James Locklear, age 48, who had been trespassed from the property and had an active warrant for escape. Locklear was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
DUI: On February 9, Patrolman Jordan Douglas responded to a call regarding a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle at Krystal’s on West Broadway. Douglas made contact with the driver, Cecil Wright, age 36, who had ran the vehicle onto the sidewalk. Douglas was able to wake Wright to perform field sobriety tests, but reported that Wright was unsteady on his feet and appeared to be falling asleep standing up. Wright’s girlfriend stated to police that he takes Zoloft, an antidepressant, in the mornings and could not find them, so he had taken three of her Zolpidem, a sedative used to treat insomnia, believing it was his medication.
Active Warrants/Resisting Arrest: On February 9, Chief Deputy C.J. Ball of the CCSO received a call regarding the whereabouts of Ronnie Samples, age 34, who had an active warrant from the U.S. Marshals Service. Patrolman Jordan Douglas made contact with Samples on 6th Street, and Samples fled towards Filbert Street. Patrolmen Justin Shelton and Douglas pursued Samples on foot until Sergeant David Clevenger was able to cut Samples off in his patrol car. Samples initially surrendered, but actively resisted arrest when police were trying to restrain him. Samples was taken to the Cocke County Jail to await extradition by the U.S. Marshals.
Shoplifting/Drug Charges: On February 9, police were dispatched to Dollar Tree in response to a shoplifter. An employee told police that a female subject had entered the store and had begun opening items before leaving the store without making a purchase. The employee directed police to the subject, who was still in her vehicle in the parking lot. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to Hollie Lewis, age 25, who Weber reported was “emotional, crying, and appeared to be fidgeting and unable to sit or remain still.” Weber reported that Lewis appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and had burn marks on her lips consistent with use of a glass pipe. Police placed Lewis under arrest for public intoxication and a search of her vehicle revealed three syringes, a glass pipe and one gram of suspected methamphetamine. During the booking process, corrections officers also reported finding another bag containing meth residue on Lewis’ person. The Dollar General manager stated that Lewis had previously been trespassed, and that the store intends to press charges for the theft.
Active Warrants: On February 10, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that had failed to maintain its lane of travel. The driver told Weber that he was going to pick up his aunt, April Worley, age 44, from Home Towne Laundry. Weber found that Worley had active warrants for Violation of Probation and Failure to Appear. Weber made contact with Worley and placed her under arrest.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
