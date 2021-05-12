Assault/Theft: Deputies responded to Del Rio in reference to an assault that occurred on Old River Road. Trea Morgan and Christina Lloyd said they were fishing when a male and female approached them. They identified themselves as Michelle Jones and Garrick Kelley. The report states that Kelley and Jones told the couple to leave because they were trespassing on private property. As Morgan and Lloyd were leaving, Kelley grabbed Morgan by the hair and began hitting him. Morgan stated that Kelley used his fists and knee to assault him. Deputies could see red marks and small scrapes on Morgan’s head, neck, face, back and hands. Jones then grabbed Lloyd by the throat, threw her to the ground and began hitting her with fists and then used a lunch box. Bruises and swelling could be seen on Lloyd’s head, arms and hands. Kelley grabbed Morgan’s pocket knife during the altercation and refused to return it. Warrants have been issued for the arrest of Kelley and Jones.
Vehicle Theft: On Sunday, May 2, an unknown white male subject stole a 1988 Chevrolet rollback truck belonging to Blake Briggs. The male was wearing a face mask, hat, blue work pants, sleeveless gray shirt, brown boots and a backpack. Deputies interviewed a possible suspect related to the stolen truck. After interviewing the suspect, the truck was located in a wooded area off of Highway 32. The vehicle was brought to the County Annex for Briggs to retrieve.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Heath Willis responded to the area of North Highway 321 near Rock Hill Road in reference to a male hitting road signs. Willis made contact with the male subject identified as Tommy Leonard, 25, 160 Estie Way, who appeared to be anxious and couldn’t be still. Leonard was asked if he had anything illegal on him or in the lunch box he was carrying, to which he replied no. Willis found a loaded syringe in the side compartment of the lunch box. Leonard was taken into custody and charged with Public Intoxication and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Cosby Bridge Road and Lower Bogard for a stranded person under the bridge. No individual was found, until a motorcycle rider returned to the scene and advised that he was the caller. He identified himself as Jason Wilcox, 39. Deputy Dylan Norton noted that Wilcox had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him person. Wilcox advised that he had consumed two small bottles of Jack Daniels. Wilcox was asked to perform a field sobriety, and performed poorly on all tasks. He was taken into custody. Wilcox was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use, Driving While License Suspended, Violation of Registration Law and Financial Responsibility.
RV Stolen: Deputy Rebecca Colley responded to 7285 Armory Road in reference to a stolen RV camper. Kevin Wilson advised that the camper was last seen on Thursday, May 6 at approximately 4:30 p.m. He stated that the camper went missing on May 8. The camper was valued at $50,000. The 2020 model only had a drive out tag at the time it was taken.
Aggravated Assault: Sergeant Heath Willis responded to 111 Spartan Way in reference to a female that had been assaulted by a male. Willis spoke with Hallie Burns who said she had a disagreement with Matthew Malott, 31, 865 Seabrock Street, at her gender reveal party. Burns said that Malott grabbed her shoulder and she dropped to the ground. She said she started to scream, but Malott covered her mouth. Burns stated that Malott punched her in the left ear and then punched her in the mouth. Malott ran to his car after the incident and drove away. He was found at the Time Out in Newport, and was detained by deputies. A search of his car revealed a small bag of suspected Cocaine and a pair of brass knuckles. Malott was arrested and charged for Domestic Assault, Possession of Schedule I and Prohibited Weapons.
Probation Violation: Deputy Blake Cupp conducted a traffic stop on a black pickup truck due to the vehicle’s tag lights being completely burned out. He made contact with the driver and front seat passenger identified as Krystal Kimble, 37, Newport, who had two outstanding warrants for Probation Violation. Kimble was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.