Stolen Vehicle: On February 16, around 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a residence on Cosby Highway in reference to a woman who had found a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was a red Honda Civic that was confirmed stolen out of Morristown. The vehicle’s owner was on the scene, and he told police that the car had been taken by a Candace Adams, who told the owner where the vehicle was when he told her it was missing.
Organized Retail Crime: On February 16, police were notified to be on the lookout for a gray Dodge Van that was involved in a series of thefts from dollar stores in Jefferson County. Patrolman Jessy Burgess observed a group of individuals walking out of the Dollar General on Cosby Highway and getting into a vehicle that matched the description given by central dispatch. Burgess initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the individuals. Captain Matthew Elliot spoke to an employee at Dollar General and advised Burgess that the group had scammed $1,973.40 in gift cards from the store. The driver was identified as Christen Bradley, age 18, and other individuals were identified as Marionte Nappier, age 18, and Dedric Willis-Jackson, age 19. Two other individuals in the van were minors, one male and one female both 17.nBradley was found to have a suspended license for failure to pay fines. Willis-Jackson had fully extraditable warrants out of Alachua County, Florida for Grand Larceny and Fraud-Swindle to obtain property.
DUI: On February 15, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a possibly intoxicated driver in a red GMC Sonoma at the Citgo station on US 25/70. Shelton came into contact with the vehicle at a red light near Citgo and observed the vehicle failing to maintain its lane of travel several times. Shelton initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who was identified as Cal Caldwell, age 53. Caldwell allegedly admitted to Shelton that he had taken Oxycodone before driving. Shelton reported that Caldwell’s “speech was slurred and he had trouble keeping his eyes open.” Caldwell performed poorly on all field sobriety tests. The vehicle’s passenger was identified as Tiffanie Watkins, age 48. Watkins had fallen unconscious during Caldwell’s field sobriety tests. Upon waking Watkins, she was foaming from the corners of her mouth. according to the report. Both parties were placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Aggravated Assault: On February 15, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute. Shelton made contact with the victim, who stated that her husband, Trinity Naillon, age 31, had become upset and begun “destroying the inside of the residence,” according to Shelton’s report. The victim stated that Naillon “threw an open knife at her and threatened to kill her and law enforcement upon arrival.” Naillon had fled the home prior to Shelton’s arrival, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Naillon turned himself into the police later that day.
Theft: On February 17, Sergeant Billy Woody spoke to a woman who stated that she had parked her vehicle at Wood Products/Music Barn on East US 25/70 at 11:30 a.m. and when she returned to her vehicle at 4:30 p.m., her catalytic converter had been removed.
Shoplifting: On February 17, police were dispatched to Walmart on Cosby Highway in reference to a shoplifter. Walmart employees reported that Donna Brannon, age 66, had failed to scan $23.67 worth of merchandise at the self-checkout and attempted to leave the store. When approached by employees, Brannon admitted to taking the items. Brannon was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
