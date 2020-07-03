DUI: Deputies were dispatched to Cosby Bridge Road concerning a vehicle accident on Thursday, July 2. Deputy Brock Hannah made contact with the driver, identified as Tanner Cureton, 25, River Edge, who appeared to be under the influence, the report stated. Deputy Hannah said Cureton was unsteady on his feet and was shaking. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Cureton and he performed poorly on all tests given. Cureton was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent, failure to exercise due care and failure to maintain lane.
Failure to appear: Danny Ray Hall, 36, Buffalo Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, July 1. Deputy Jacob Damron arrested Hall at a residence on Blue Mill Road.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
