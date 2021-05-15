Failure to Appear: Deputies Bryce Pickens and Blake Cupp responded to 1146 West Highway 25-70 in reference to a warrant service. The owner of the home, David Ray Gates, 38, had an active warrant for his arrest. They arrived on scene and Gates told the deputies to leave. Deputies entered they home and heard Gates trying to barricade the bedroom door. Once more deputies arrived on scene, they entered the room and found Gates hiding beside the bed. He was arrested and taken to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: Deputy Ethan Keys responded to 550 Pappy’s Road for a prowler call. Keys made contact with the caller who advised that her ex-boyfriend showed up to her house. He was identified as Richard Grooms, 55, 1616 Hannon Road, Newport. Grooms had two active warrants for Violation of Probation and Failure to Appear. He was cited for the warrants and released. The caller did not press charges for the trespassing.
Theft: Deputy Tim Snapp responded to Motel 6 about a theft that occurred on May 11. Jordan Franklin reported that Eric Kitchen had been staying with him at a residence on Sherman Hollow Road. Franklin said he went to sleep on the evening of May 10 and woke up the next day to find Kitchen was gone, as was a bag of his clothes, the SIM card for his cell phone and $300 cash. Franklin confronted Kitchen at Motel 6 and the Newport Police Department settled the confrontation. Kitchen denied taking Franklin’s belongings.
Theft of Property: Deputies were dispatched to 818 Clearwood Road to speak to an individual about a stolen wallet. Gary Mack told deputies he was asleep in his camper when Josh Shehee, 36, 695 Rock Hill Road, Newport, entered without his permission. Mack said that Shehee began rummaging through tools and other items in the camper. He stated that Shehee took the wallet from his pants, which were on the floor of the camper, and fled the scene before he could react. Warrants have been filed for Shehee’s arrest on the charge of Theft Under $1,000.
Domestic Assault: Deputies responded to a 427 Johnson Street in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. They spoke with Tiffany Hannah, 22, Newport, who said she has been in an altercation with her boyfriend, Dakota Strange. Hannah stated the two were in a verbal argument when she slapped Strange in the face, and he pushed her away. Strange said he came home and Hannah accused him of cheating, which caused the argument. Strange stated that Hannah slapped him during the altercation, and deputies observed a red mark on his cheek just under the left eye. Hannah was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Theft: Deputy Joshua Boyce spoke with Michelle Jones about a theft that occurred on Thursday, May 6. Jones stated she was at a t-ball game at Northwest Elementary when someone took a Louis Vuitton wallet that contained several credit and debit cards from her vehicle. She said that a diamond ring and pair of black Oakley sunglasses were also take from her car. No charges have been filed at this time due to the lack of a suspect.
Probation Violation: Deputy Bryce Pickens observed Joseph Barrett, 35, 154 North Ridge Drive, Parrottsville, driving a silver Honda on West Highway 25/70. Pickens had prior knowledge that Barrett was wanted on several warrants. He conducted a traffic stop and arrested Barrett. Inside Barrett’s vehicle he found a pipe used for smoking Methamphetamine. Barrett was transported to the County Jail where he was booked for Probation Violation, Driving While License Revoked and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
