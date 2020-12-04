Assault: Deputies were dispatched to the EZ Stop 19, located on West Highway 25/70, concerning a theft on Thursday, Dec. 3. Deputy Brock Hannah spoke with employees, who said Alice Vick, 43, Irish Cut Road, reportedly stole a pack of cigarettes and left the store. The employee also advised that Vick allegedly grabbed her by the arm and attempted to strike her. Vick was later located on Carson Springs Road. According to the report, Vick was still in possession of the stolen cigarettes. Vick was arrested and charged with assault, theft of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Theft: A Glock 32 was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Dec. 1. Lt. Ricky Holt spoke with Anita Watts, 57, who said the firearm was last seen at her residence on Murray Branch Drive. The firearm was valued at $450.
Aggravated assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 4300 block of Dogwood Stand Road in reference to a physical altercation on Thursday, Dec. 3. Deputy Ethan Keys spoke with Selena Messer, 25, who said Chance Ryan Conley, 26, allegedly came through her residence holding piece of rebar with the intention of striking another male. Messer reported that she got between the two men so they would not fight. Conley was arrested and charged with aggravated assault. Another female at the scene, identified as Donna Elizabeth Kensler, 48, was also charged with disorderly conduct after she refused to comply with deputies’ commands during the investigation.
Edens arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Bybee Road concerning a suspicious male subject on Friday, Dec. 4. Deputy Brock Hannah made contact with the male in question, Walter Edens, 55, City View Drive, who had an odor of marijuana about his person. During the investigation, Edens admitted to being in possession of marijuana and handed Deputy Keys a bag that contained 5.03 grams of marijuana. Edens was arrested and charged with possession of schedule VI.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
