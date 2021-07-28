Drug Paraphernalia: On July 24, just after midnight, Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop on a motorcycle with illegally displayed tags. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Jerry Belcher, age 42. Belcher was found to be driving on a suspended license. A syringe was found on Belcher’s person. The passenger of the motorcycle was Christina Collins, age 25. Collins did not answer when officers asked if she had any weapons on her person. Police found a box on her person with several syringes inside, as well as other drug paraphernalia. Both individuals were placed under arrest.
DUI/Possession of Schedule II: On July 24, around 2 a.m. Patrolman Paul Weber initiated a traffic stop for a Chrysler that was traveling 50 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone on Cosby Highway. The driver of the vehicle was Tomara Norton, age 30. Weber reported a strong smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle and saw that Norton’s eyes were watery and bloodshot. According to Weber’s report, Norton admitted to drinking one beer an hour before driving. After field sobriety tests, Norton admitted to drinking three beers before driving and was placed under arrest. An inventory of Norton’s vehicle revealed an open can of Michelob Ultra, as well as two small baggies of suspected cocaine, totaling at 0.84 grams. Norton was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hit and Run: On July 24, police responded to a hit and run call from Rhyne Lumber Company on West Main Street. Witnesses told police that Darrell Kinley, age 42, had struck and injured one of the witnesses with his white Dodge sedan before leaving the scene. Police were unable to locate Kinley.
DUI/Possession of Schedule I: On July 25, Patrolman Joshyua Shults responded to a call from Sonic Drive-In regarding a male who was unconscious in his truck. When Shults arrived, the man was still unconscious and Shults could see a needle and a bag of suspected heroin in his lap. According to Shults’ report, he retrieved the drugs before the man woke up. The man was identified as Derek Markley, age 38. Markley was placed under arrest and taken to the Newport Police Department where he underwent sobriety testing. After performing poorly on testing, Markley was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On July 25, police were dispatched to Family Inn in regards to a male who was unconscious in his vehicle. Patrolman Paul Weber woke the man, identified as Felipe Saldivar, age 52. According to Weber, Saldivar smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. Saldivar performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
DUI: On July 25, police were dispatched to West US 25/70 regarding a dangerous driver. Patrolman Paul Weber came into contact with the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as Jason Fellion. According to Weber’s report, there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Fellion’s vehicle. Fellion performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. An inventory of the vehicle found several open and empty cans of beer.
Assault: On July 25, police received a call about a potential fight in the parking lot of Walmart. Officers spoke to the involved parties and determined that Austin Raines, age 21, was the primary aggressor in the altercation. Raines was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
