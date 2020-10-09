Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched 120 Kinseys Way in reference to an altercation on Thursday, Oct. 8. While en route, Lt. Max Laughter was advised that two vehicles fled the scene. Lt. Laughter made contact with Rachel Carver, 38, and her two children who all had visible wounds. According to the report, deputies learned an altercation ensued when Claudia Shults, 23, South Highway 32, struck Destiny Carver, 18. Rachel Carver advised that her 17-year-old son attempted to intervene but was then assaulted by Hunter Shults, 22. According to the report, Claudia Shults also struck Rachel Carver in the face. Both Claudia and Hunter Shults were stopped by Newport Police Department and taken into custody. They were charged with domestic assault.
Domestic assault: Elmer Lee Sutton, 63, Denton Road, was charged with domestic assault following an altercation on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Deputy Joshua Boyce was dispatched to 2458 Denton Road in reference to an assault that occurred. Deputy Boyce made contact with Lisa Shults, 42, who said while she and her father, identified as Sutton, were arguing, he allegedly struck her in the face and broke her glasses. Deputies made contact with Sutton, who admitted to breaking her glasses. According to the report, Sutton was unsteady on his feet and had an odor of alcohol about his person. Sutton was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Probation violation: Brian White, 32, Pigeon Forge, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Sgt. Heath Willis arrested White following a traffic stop without incident.
Firearm reported stolen: A 9mm Highpoint firearm was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Deputy Rebecca Colley spoke with Teresa Hinkle, 48, who said the firearm was last seen at her Cardinal Way residence. Hinkle believes the firearm was stolen sometime between September and the reported date. The estimated loss was $200.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
