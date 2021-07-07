Possession of Schedule I: On July 2, Patrolman Shane Bower responded to a call regarding a woman who had fallen unconscious in the restroom of Walmart on Cosby Highway. Bower came into contact with the woman, who was still unconscious in the restroom with a needle in her hand. Bower was able to resuscitate the woman, identified as Christina Collins, age 25. Collins was found to be in possession of 0.50 grams of suspected heroin and was placed under arrest after a thorough evaluation by EMS.
Public Intoxication/Possession: On July 3, the clerk at Zoomers Gas Station on Cosby Highway flagged Captain Matthew Elliot in regards to a man who “should not be driving.” Elliot came into contact with the man, who had fallen unconscious against the counter. The man, identified as Jacob Ledford, age 27, initially gave Elliot the wrong first name and date of birth. According to Elliot’s report, Ledford had bloodshot eyes, was unsteady on his feet, and had slurred speech. Elliot began to search Ledford’s person, at which point Ledford informed Elliot that he had a pistol on his person. Elliot found the 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol, as well as four bars of suspected Xanax, a leafy substance suspected to be marijuana, a small bag with one gram of suspected methamphetamine, and a small bag with one gram of suspected cocaine. Ledford was placed under arrest and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On July 3, Patrolman Shane Bower initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle that repeatedly failed to maintain its lane of travel on Cosby Highway. Bower identified the driver as Urbano Barrera, age 25. According to Bower’s report, Barrera smelled strongly of alcohol and claimed he had consumed two beers before driving. Barrera performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
DUI/Crash: On July 4, police responded to a single-vehicle motorcycle crash at the intersection of West Broadway and US 25E. The driver of the motorcycle was identified as Gregory Smith, age 61. According to Patrolman Chris Silvers’ report, Smith smelled of alcohol and stated that he had consumed alcohol earlier in the evening. After being cleared by First Call EMS, Silver’s conducted several field sobriety tests on Smith, upon which Smith performed poorly. Smith consented to a breath test, on which he registered a 0.095 BAC. Smith was found to be driving on a suspended driver’s license and was placed under arrest.
Assault: On July 4 police were dispatched to Brock’s Market on East Broadway on a call from First Call EMS requesting law enforcement. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrived on the scene and witnessed a male being restrained on the ground by First Call EMTs. According to Silvers’ report, the man became combative as Silvers tried to restrain him. The man, identified as Larry Stanley, age 41, was “speaking irrationally and threatening to have people killed,” according to Silvers. Ptl. Silvers spoke to First Call EMT Rod Dykes, who gave his account of the events. According to Dykes, he came into contact with Stanley inside of Brock’s market, where he saw Stanley talking to himself and acting as if under the influence of narcotics. Stanley took a drink from the store without paying and began walking in the direction of Dykes’ ambulance. Dykes followed him out of the store to “make sure he left the ambulance alone” and found him next to the vehicle. After Dykes asked Stanley how he was doing, Stanley reportedly threatened to kill Dykes and tried to push him. Stanley tried to assault Dykes a second time before attempting to flee, at which point Dykes was able to trip him and attempt to detain him for law enforcement. Stanley was placed under arrest for assaulting a first responder and transported to Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
