Probation Violation: Deputy Eddie Clabo was called by the Cocke County Annex in regards to a Violation of Probation warrant on Justin Will Patterson. Upon arrival to the Annex, Clabo served the warrant on Patterson while he was still incarcerated at the County Jail.
Probation Violation: Deputy Eddie Clabo and Deputy Joshua Boyce responded to 1229 Highway 321 on the call of two females who were passed out in a vehicle behind the residence. The females were identified as Alexis Moore and Tennia Ball. Deputy Boyce ran the names for warrants through the Jail, and Ball had two active warrants for Violation of Probation out of Circuit Court and a Sessions Court capias for Possession of Schedule II. Boyce and Clabo transported Ball to the Cocke County Annex without incident.
Theft: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to 4845 Hooper Highway on a theft call. Bailey spoke with the victim, Christopher Dozier, who stated he went to see his doctor at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 14. When he arrived back at the Chicken Coop he noticed someone had been in his room. Dozier reported that cash was taken from his wallet. He left the door unlocked when he left for his appointment. A total of $800 was taken.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to I-40 at the 431 east bound mile marker on reports of a vehicle crash. They made contact with Zachary West, 28, Newport, who was the driver of the crashed vehicle. The report states that West was very unsteady on his feet and smelled strongly of alcohol. He did admit that he had consumed two unknown alcoholic beverages and one shot of liquor while in Knoxville shortly before driving back to Newport. It appeared that West was approaching a curve at the 431 mile marker and continued straight instead of negotiating the curve causing his vehicle to leave the roadway. The vehicle continued down an embankment where it then crashed into several trees. West performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: While sitting at Seven Springs Market on Wilton Springs Road, Deputy Joshua Malone observed a blue Nissan Altima drive past that had no tag on the vehicle. He initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at the eastbound on-ramp of Exit 440 on I-40. The was identified as Christopher Boyd. Boyd provided a temporary tag that he stated fell off of the vehicle. Boyd was given a verbal warning for the tag not being displayed on the car. After the completion of the traffic stop, Boyd got on I-40 east bound and central dispatch notified Malone that Boyd was wanted out of Sullivan County. Malone caught up to Boyd and performed another stop. Boyd was taken into custody at that time. The passenger, Clifton Lovell, was found to have an active Probation Violation warrant and he was also taken into custody. Both parties were transported to the County Jail.
Reckless Endangerment: Deputy Bryce Pickens, along with Lt. Zach Shelton, Deputy Ethan Keys, and Deputy Josh Smith responded to 200 Highway 160 in reference to a vehicle that crashed into the building. While responding, dispatched advised that the male left running on foot heading towards Clear Creek Road. Deputies arrived on scene to make sure no other occupants were involved. Deputy Pickens continued on Highway 160 in an attempt to locate the subject. While doing so, Keys advised he had returned. The individual that returned to the scene was identified as Chance Shelton, 26, Bybee. Shelton stated that a female was driving him when she crashed into the building. He stated that he was in the passenger seat of the truck. Deputies asked Shelton where the female went, and he stated he did not know. He also could not tell them a full name for the female. While having conversation with Shelton, deputies could smell a strong odor associated with an alcoholic beverage coming from his person. Shelton stated he had left a bar in White Pine. There were open containers of beer in plain view inside the vehicle. The store owners arrived and granted access to review the video footage. The video showed the truck crash into the building at an extreme rate of speed. In the video, you could Shelton in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. At no time did deputies see another occupant exit the vehicle. The store owners gave an estimate of $15,000 to $20,000 dollars to fix the damage to the building and the things inside. Shelton was placed under arrest and taken into custody. He faces charges of Reckless Endangerment, Vandalism over $10,000, Driving Under the Influence, Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Open Container Law.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
