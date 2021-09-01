Resisting Arrest: Deputy Joshua Boyce responded to 165 Point Oak Drive in reference to a female on the property who had an order of protection against her on August 27. The female was identified as Jennifer Parks, age 36 of Newport. Boyce started to detain Parks and she allegedly started to tense up and attempted to pull away. Parks was then placed taken custody. She was transported to the County Jail for processing on the charges of Violation of Order of Protection, Aggravated Burglary and Resisting Arrest.
Aggravated Assault: Deputy Joshua Boyce and Sergeant Joey Owings responded to 4310 Blacks Mountain Road in reference to a medical incident where a female was cut on her hand. Deputies arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who was identified as Phyllis Hale. Hale had a deep laceration on her right hand. Hale stated that she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Jeffery Bullington, over a TV show. Hale alleged that the argument escalated to being physical when Bullington grabbed her by the throat. Hale stated that Bullington threatened her with a gun. Hale also alleged that Bullington pushed her down. Hale stated that she did not know how she got the laceration on her hand. EMS checked Hale’s hand and advised her that she would need stitches. Hale refused transport to the ER by ambulance. Hale was at a neighbor’s house at that time because Bullington had allegedly taken her phone and threw it out in the road. The neighbor stated that she was going to transport Hale to the ER. Bullington left the residence before deputies’ arrival and charges have been filed for his arrest. He faces charges of Aggravated Assault and Interference with an Emergency Call.
Burglary: Deputies responded to 1531 Nease Road in reference to a break in. When they arrived on scene they spoke with the homeowners who were identified as Victoria and Gregory O’Dell. Gregory O’Dell advised that on Thursday, August 26, he realized that his Springfield XD-40 handgun and $1,300 in cash was no longer where he had them located. O’Dell stated that he had checked before he had to leave the state for work. Mrs. O’Dell stated that miscellaneous jewelry, her Samsung tablet and a speaker were removed from the home as well. Both advised that the last time they had noticed the items in their home was about a week ago. They stated that their two dogs are protective over the property. They also stated that they go in and out as they please through a doggy door on the back door. That is where they believe someone made entry into the residence. There was also pry marks on the front door where it had appeared someone tried to pry the front door open. No charges have been filed at this time due to lack of evidence. The couple did provide names of potential suspects.
Theft of Property: Deputy Joshua Boyce responded to 1733 Pat Road in regards to a theft. When he arrived on scene he spoke with the victim who was identified as Cedia York. York stated that she had been staying at a residence on Dark Hollow Road, but left that residence to move in with her grandmother at 1733 Pat Road. York advised that she had left her cell phone at the residence on Dark Hollow and had a debit card sent to that address. York stated that she has been trying to make contact with homeowner to get her belongings back, but she has not gotten a response. Boyce advised York that she could obtain a criminal summons at the Sheriff’s Office to take the individual to court over the items.
Desecration/Theft: Ronald Elmore, II requested to speak with a deputy concerning his father’s gravesite. Elmore said his fathers grave was desecrated a year ago, and once again within the last two months. Elmore said the last time he visited the site was in June of 2021. He decided to go to pay his respects August 29 and found the gravestone turned over and the urn was missing. The site is on Elmore’s mother and uncle’s land. Elmore, his mother, and his uncle say they do not know who desecrated the site or when it actually occurred.INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.