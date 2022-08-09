THEFT: Deputy Joshua Smith spoke with Scott Lowery from XYIEM Tree Experts. Lowery stated a Samsung tablet had been stolen from the company on July 28. It is still uncertain who has taken the tablet.
ACTIVE WARRANTS: Deputy Jacob Damron and narcotics agents went to a residence on Blue Mill Road. Deputies made contact with Christopher Caulder who had active warrants, including violation of probation from circuit court. Caulder was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
THEFT: Deputy Pickens responded to Big Creek Road in reference to a theft of a cell phone. Upon arrival, Pickens spoke with victim Lauren McGaha, who was in line at the Citgo when she had sat her phone down. McGaha stated that she exited the store and came back in, and the phone was gone. The worker stated there was a white female behind McGaha in line whom they have had several problems with recently. McGaha believed the unidentified female was the one who had taken the phone. Pickens stated that he tried to review the camera footage from the store, but was unsuccessful. The store employee advised the manager of the issue and the manager was to review the footage when they returned to work. McGaha stated the phone was worth $1,2000.
THEFT: Deputy Colby Franco was requested to call Bobby Waldroup because of a theft that had previously occurred. Franco stated he had completed the previous report, but it was not found. Waldroup requested a call because he hadn’t heard any new information about his case, which is when the deputy discovered the report was missing. Waldroup stated that while he was away from his residence on Union Hill Road, someone stole a radiator, alternator, 20-ton bottle jack, four car batteries, and more than $6,000. Waldroup told the deputy who he suspected had stolen these items, and Franco found that the suspect was arrested on another theft involving Waldroup. No charges had been filed at the time of the report.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Deputy Ed Lindblom and Reserve Deputy Shoemaker were notified by responders of the Centerview Volunteer Fire Department about a 2002 Mercury Sable that had driven off of the roadway and damaged the front bumper of the vehicle. The vehicle drove away from the original point of impact and parked in the roadway on Holt Town Road. Lindblom stated that he found the driver, Austin Penton, near the front of the vehicle and attempted to enter the driver-side door upon his arrival. Penton admitted to driving the vehicle and that he had stopped to inspect it. The deputies ran the license plate number to dispatch, to which it came back to a red 1997 GMC Sonoma. Lindblom stated he observed Penton having slurred speech, staggered steps, dilated pupils, and red glassy eyes. Penton admitted to drinking alcohol and was given the Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which he failed. Lindblom and Shoemaker arrested Penton for driving under the influence and then began searching the vehicle. The deputies found several open containers of alcohol in the vehicle, along with a Walgreens prescription bottle containing 4 blue oval pills that did not match the labeled prescription that was prescribed to Penton. The pills were believed to be Alprazolam, which is a Schedule IV substance. Lindblom then found a rolled up $20 bill in Penton’s wallet that appeared to contain a powdered blue substance. Penton refused Implied Consent when asked to give a blood sample. The incorrect license plate was removed from the vehicle, and the deputies transported Penton to the Cocke County Jail. Upon arrival at the jail, Penton stated that a friend had helped him put a false license plate on the vehicle.
VANDALISM: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to Shady Spring Way in reference to a neighbor dispute. Upon Arrival, Bailey spoke with Robert Just, who stated that he saw the offender drive by his truck and spin tires, throwing gravel onto Just’s truck and damaging the paint. The damage is valued at $1,000.
THEFT: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to Poor Man Way in reference to a report of a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy spoje with Timothy Gray who stated that on Wednesday, July 27, around 4:15 PM, someone walked under Gray’s porch and stole a bag of tools. Gray and his wife Tammy both say they saw the person who stole the tools, and were planning on taking out a summons on the suspect.
MULTIPLE CHARGES: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to Big Creek Road in reference to an alarm. Upon arrival, Bailey spoke with Gary Baxter. After clearing the building, the deputies found that Brent Coggins had trespassed from the property on Big Creek Road around 8 PM on August 3. Neighbors to the property showed the deputies video that showed Coggins on the property just after 2 AM and again at 5:24 AM when the a;arm on the office building was activated. Coggins had broken the padlock on the door and turned on the lights upon entry to the building. Inside, Coggins had opened a phone box and removed a wire from the box. Coggins was found across the street at the Hartford BP station, walking back and forth. After watching the footage, Deputy Bailey and Sergeant Owings took Coggins into custody and transported him to the County Jail Annex.
PUBLIC INTOXICATION: Deputies Timothy Snapp and Becky Colley responded to Woodson Road in reference to a woman walking in the roadway, jumping in front of traffic, and yelling at people. Deputies found the woman, Julia Busche, staggering through the intersection of Woodson Road and Wells Drive. When deputies began speaking with Bushce, they observed that she was unstable on her feet, unable to hold her eyes open, and her speech was slurred. The deputies asked Busche to step to Colley to be given a field sobriety test. Busche then began yelling and cussing at the deputies and saying she was okay. The deputies explained to Busche that she was to be checked to see if she was straight, and if she was, the deputies would give her a ride home. Busche jerked away from the deputies and started screaming and moving further away. Deputies moved into position to block Busche’s path because it appeared she was going to try and run. Busche then sat down on the ground and continued to ignore the deputies. They then made the decision that Busche was not safe to be out in public and went to place her under arrest for public intoxication and disorderly conduct. When deputies tried to place her under arrest, Busche laid over on her side and refused to give the deputies her hands and arms. The deputies had to lift Busche off the arms and use wrist locks to get her arms behind her, so that she could be handcuffed. Deputies then added resisting arrest to Busche’s charges.
POSSIBLE THEFT: Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to the Cub Motel in reference to a possible stolen trailer. Upon arrival, Colley made contact with Jan Keeling, who stated that his cousin had taken his trailer from his residence for moving purposes and would not return it. He also stated that there was a GPS in the trailer. The Deputy then spoe with Margie Moreno, who stated that Keeling sold his trailer to her previous boyfriend, Kenneth Nealey. Moreno also said that Nealey had made two payments on the trailer and that Keeling had advised them to take the GPS out of the trailer and discard it. The deputy then spoke to Nealey, and said that he has the registration for the trailer that Keeling sold him and has been making payments. Nealey, who told the deputy he did not know his date of birth or address, told Colley that he sold the trailer to Robert St Clair. Deputy Colley made contact with St Clair, who told the deputy that though he was interested in buying the trailer at one time, it was not in his and was still Nealey and Moreno’s possession. Colley went back to make contact with Jan Keeling, who then admitted that he sold the trailer to Nealey, but that Nealey had stopped making payments. Deputy Colley advised Keeling to seek a Writ of Possession for the trailer.
THEFT: Deputy Lindblom was dispatched to Carson Springs Loop in reference to a stolen handgun. Larry Dalton stated that he kept his Ruger G2 9mm pistol in the center console of his vehicle and had last seen it around 5:00 PM the day before. Dalton noticed the firearm missing around 3:00 PM on August 4, after a trip to Morristown. Dalton stated that he has had no previous issues with neighbors over property thefts, and did not see anyone in his vehicle that may have stolen the weapon. The weapon is valued at $400.00 , and at the time of the report, the serial number of the weapon was unknown.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE V: Deputy Jacob Damron was notified by other deputies of a sport bike traveling over 85 mph in a 55 mph zone. Damron stated he observed a sport bike passing Jones Circle on Cosby Highway matching the description given. Damron then performed a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Newport Community Center where he discovered that the license plate came back as being tied to a Kawasaki while on a Yamaha bike. After identifying the driver as Jason Huff, Damron stated he was then notified of Huff having a suspended license and an active warrant. After placing Huff under arrest, deputies located three unidentified pills, six suspected Buprenorphine, one suspected Gabapentin, and six suspected Tiopronin. Huff was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
DRIVING WITH REVOKED LICENSE: Deputy Jacob Damron observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed in the Wilton Springs Area. Damron stated he caught up with the vehicle pacing at 60 mph in a 4 mph zone and that the vehicle maintained that speed until forced to slow down when it caught up behind a car traveling at the posted speed.The deputy then followed the vehicle onto Cosby Highway and activated teh overhead blue lights to conduct a traffic stop at a safe location. Damron said the vehicle ignored the lights and continued driving and turned left onto Early Road. The deputy then turned on his audible siren, to which the driver still kept driving, and eventually turned into a driveway on Skyline Drive. Damron stated that the driver then exited the vehicle until the deputy gave him commands to get back in the vehicle. The driver was identified as Cody Hughes. When asked why he continued to travel so long before coming to a stop, Hughes stated that it was his right to travel until he felt safe to pull over. Damron then checked Hughes through central dispatch and was notified that Hughes’ Tennessee drivers license was revoked. Hughes was then instructed to step out of the vehicle, but stated he would not and began backing the vehicle up. He was given verbal commands to turn around and place hands on his back and eventually complied. Hughes was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Sergeant Dylan Norton stated he was driving west on Highway 25/70 when a GMC in front of him began losing trash out of the bed of the truck. While behind the vehicle, Norton contacted dispatch regarding the license plate, who told the sergeant that the plate was registered to a Toyota. Norton then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Old Asheville Highway and Highway 25/70. After approaching the vehicle, the driver identified himself as Russell Mooneyham and the passenger as Lacy Hall. Sergeant Norton notified dispatch of the names of both individuals. Dispatch Found that Mooneyham had his license revoked in 2013 and had been arrested multiple times in Sullivan County for “Driving on Revoked”. The Cocke County Jail staff then confirmed an active Violation of Probation warrant for the arrest of Lacy Hall. Both subjects were then placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
ANIMALS RUNNING AT LARGE: Deputy Jamison Pickens was dispatched to English Mountain Road in reference to a dog attack. Robert McIntyre stated that his dog had been attacked by his neighbor’s dogs. He described them as a pack of 8 or 10, mostly brown and white dogs, and one black dog. He told the deputy the residence to which the dogs belonged and that another neighbor had a negative encounter with the dogs as well. Pickens attempted to make contact with the owner of the dogs, but was unable to exit the vehicle due to the nature of the animals. The owner eventually gained control of the dogs and was identified as Jodi Rank. While speaking with Rank, dispatch informed deputies that there was another call about an attack that had happened recently. Pickens then notified Sergeant Zach Magouirk who then attempted to make contact with animal control but was unsuccessful. Pickens stated he then explained everything to Rank, who stated that she had been having problems with the dogs getting out and was in the process of getting rid of them. Pickens then issues a citation to Rank for the dogs at large. Rank was also advised to no longer allow the dogs to be off a leash.
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 1/POSSESSION OF WEAPON BY CONVICTED FELON: Deputy Jacob Damron stated he observed a vehicle pulling into the 440 Truck Stop and being operated by Eric Click, who the deputy had prior knowledge of being suspended. While confirming Click’s status with dispatch, the front seat passenger, identified as John Lovell, switched seats with Click and began driving the vehicle westbound on Interstate 40 at a high rate of speed. Deputies then received confirmation of the revoked license status of CLick and conducted a traffic stop at the 435 westbound exit ramp. When deputies made contact, a b;ack shotgun was seen in the back seat floorboard of the vehicle. Deputies had prior knowledge of both subjects being convicted felons and detained both Click and Lovell until the firearm was detained. Lovell stated his license was revoked and knew he should not be driving and gave consent for deputies to search the vehicle. A black set of brass knuckles were found in the driver side floorboard along with a clear round pipe typically used to smoke illegal narcotics and still warm to the touch near the center console area. A syringe,commonly used to inject illegal narcotics, was also located in the driver side door. Both Click and Lovell were read their Miranda rights and stated that the illegal items located in the vehicle did not belong to them. Click also stated he knew that his license was suspended and asked Lovell to drive. Click was observed to have very slurred speech and was nodding off while sitting in the patrol car. Deputies then transported Click and Lovell to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking. Damron was notified shortly after by the jail that drugs had been located beside where Click was sitting inside the jail cell. Correctional officers retrieved the suspected drugs and Click stated he was “addicted to heroin.” Deputies took a white powdery substance to be approximately two grams of heroin and 3 blue pills suspected to be Doxycycline, which is a prescription only drug, into evidence.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Joshua Malone was assisting Lieutenant Wesley Keys on a call on Old Parrottsville highway when he came in contact with Jason miller. Miller was shown to have an active warrant for violation of probation out of Cocke County. Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
WARRANT FOR ARREST: Deputy Jamison Pickens was on West Highway 25/70 in an attempt to serve a warrant. While unsuccessfully attempting to make contact with the home owner, Pickens made contact with Nicholas Davis. Davis has an active Capias out of Cocke County. He was then taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail.
ASSAULT: Deputy Jacob Damron took a walk-in report from Lacy Hammons who stated Charles Roy Cain had assaulted her and her boyfriend Trenton Manuel while attending a child’s birthday party at a home on Edwina Bridgeport Road. Lacy stated Cain was having a verbal argument with his wife, and when Hammons came out of the bedroom, she was pushed in the hallway area by Cain. She stated that Manuel then engaged in a physical altercation with Cain, and that she was able to get Cain in a headlock while the two were on the ground, in an attempt to stop the fight. Hammons said Cain then got up and choked and hit her, and shortly after she and Manuel left the residence and traveled to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department. Damron wrote that he noted a red tint to Hammons’ skin on her chest area. Damron also noted that Manuel did not get out of the vehicle and speak with deputies, so he was only able to obtain Hammons’ report of the story. Damron then went to the residence on Edwina Bridgeport Road and made contact with Cain, who had a black eye, blood on the back of his head, and a cut on his forearm that appeared to the deputy as a defensive wound. Cain stated that the argument began when he asked Manuel to move his vehicle so Cain could leave the residence due to getting stressed after having medical issues with his pacemaker and that Manuel refused. Cain stated that was his only means of transportation to leave the residence, so he then went inside the bedroom to ask Hammons to move the vehicle, who also refused. He said she then began yelling at and pushing him into the hallway where he was then struck from behind by Manuel. He then received punches from both Hammons and Lacy, causing him to fall from the ground. Cain stated that once the attack had stopped and he went outside, Manuel began cussing and approaching him when he held Manuel against the vehicle and told him he was not going to be treated this way at his own home or in front of children. Hammons and Manuel then left the residence.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT: Officers were dispatched to Edwina Bridgeport Road in reference to a domestic violence dispute. Upon arrival, Sergeant Dylan Norton spoke with Helen Cain, who stated she received a call from her brother Michael McBee concerning his daughter being arrested. Cain said McBee began using vulgar language and saying she “better drop the charges on his daughter.” McBee also stated that he was “going to bail her out, then come to Mrs. Cain’s house to shoot her husband” and mess her up. Cain called 11 after the conversation. After retrieving the story and written statement, Norton was informed by Lieutenant Wes Keys and Deputy Jacob Damron that McBee had been taken into custody while he was at the Cocke County Jail. A Taurus 9mm handgun was found in the driver side door of the vehicle McBee was driving, giving him the means to act on the threats made against the Cains. Warrants were obtained for McBee for the charges of domestic assault and aggravated assault.
VANDALISM: Deputy Jalynn Ensley responded to KOA Lane in reference to a report of vandalism. Upon arrival, Ensley made contact with Christopher Goad who stated they had kicked someone out of their house a few days ago and believed that she made a return and placed vulgar stickers on the back of both vehicles at the residence. Rebecca Barker stated that removing the stickers from the vehicle caused damage to the paint. Goad and Barker both stated who they thought committed the vandalism and wanted to proceed with warrants that night. Ensley stated that he informed both that warrants could not be placed without proof and advised them to try and obtain camera footage from the security footage on property.
PROBATION VIOLATION: Deputy Pickens was dropping off an inmate at the Cocke County Jail Annex when he was informed by the jail staff that there was an inmate in custody that had another active warrant. Pickens stated that Erik Buckinham was in custody and had an Active Probation violation, and he served the warrant while at the jail.
DUI: Sergeant Joshua Boyce responded to the area of Cosby Highway near Bogard Road for a possible intoxicated driver. While driving towards Cosby Highway on Wilton Springs Road, Boyce stated he observed the vehicle turn left onto Cosby Highway towards Cosby. Once behind the vehicle, Boyce confirmed the license plate with dispatch that it was the one that had been called in. Boyce stated he noticed the vehicle weaving in its lane and touching the white fog line before he initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle at Mama Kitchen. He made contact with the driver who was later identified as Brittany Ivers. Boyce said Ivers had slurred and sluggish speech and was lethargic. When asked to consent to a Standardized Field Sobriety test, she complied and failed. Ivers was then placed into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Ivers had also stated that the only medication she takes is prozac and stomach medication. Boyce stated he began to explain the Implied Consent Law to Ivers and asked if she would consent to a blood draw, but that she continued to talk over him and never gave a clear answer on her consent of the blood test. Boyce wrote that after asking for her consent again, Ivers aske, “Why will I help you if you will not answer my questions?”. Ivers was then transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex while the vehicle and Ivers’ sister remained at the scene awaiting a licensed driver.
DUI: Deputy Richard Hoover responded to Good Hope Road in reference to a call from central dispatch that there was a vehicle accident with injury and a car sitting on its side. Upon arrival, Hoover says he noticed a vehicle sitting on the driver side in the roadway and noticed there was someone trapped inside. The 911 caller and another bystander assisted in getting Jeffrey Johnson out of the vehicle through the passenger side door. Hoover stated he noticed a laceration on Johnson’s chin and blood in his mouth and on his left shoulder. He then asked Johnson to sit in the grass while waiting for an ambulance to arrive and check his condition while Hoover went back to the vehicle to receive his dog that was still trapped inside. Hoover worked with the fire department in moving the car off the ground enough for the dog to exit though a broken window. Hoover then went back to speak with Johnson who claimed he did not know what happened to cause the accident but asked Hoover multiple times to retrieve his phone from inside the vehicle. When asked what towing company he would like to use, Johnson stated that he did not know but he needed his phone. Johnson’s speech was slurred and appeared to not have pain from his injuries while telling the medical personnel that he was fine and did not need medical attention. Johnson’s eyes were glossy and bloodshot. Hoover stated he then began to investigate the manner of the crash. After speaking with other deputies on the scene, a bottle of Fireball Whiskey was found in the vehicle. Johnson was put into the ambulance where Hoover asked him if he had been drinking, to which Johnson replied “no.” Johnson consented to performing an HGN test, and then consented and signed for a blood test. Hoover followed the ambulance to Newport Medical Center where staff performed the blood draw. Due to Johnson’s injuries, he was left in the care of Newport Medical staff, and a warrant has been placed on file at the Cocke County Jail for driving under the influence.
