Public Intoxication: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to Highway 25E at the first pull off at Douglas Lake in reference to a disorderly person. Butler was met by the caller, Rachel Hall, who stated that she and her family were trying to fish, but a woman identified as Brittany Haynes, 34, Dandridge, was being very loud and cursing. Hall reported that Haynes also kept swimming into their fishing lines. Butler made contact with Haynes and reportedly noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from her person. Butler advised Haynes to leave the other lake goers alone. Deputy Butler walked back to her patrol car at that time, but was motioned to come back by Hall. Butler’s report states that she witnessed Haynes cursing at Hall and her family at which point Haynes was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Jessica Butler and K9 Deputy Bryce Pickens were dispatched to 108 Tree Road in reference to an active physical domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Deputy Butler was met by Josia Messer who stated that she and Phillip Nelson had been arguing after they were out with friends. Messer claimed the couple arrived back at Nelson’s residence where he saw that another male had contacted her phone. Messer alleged that when she tried to grab her phone Nelson shoved her several times. Messer stated that Nelson went into his residence while she stayed outside with her infant child. Messer reported that she walked into the residence to check on Nelson to get him to calm down. She alleged that when she tried to grab Nelson to hug him, he shoved her into a wall and head-butted her in the eye and busted her bottom lip. While Deputy Butler was speaking to Messer, Deputy Pickens went into the residence to speak with Nelson and noted he had a black eye. Pickens reported that Nelson stated the couple started arguing and that Messer hit him in the face. The report notes that Nelson admitted he shoved Messer. Both Messer and Nelson were taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Theft of Services: Deputy Joshua Boyce spoke with Gregory Kelley at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on a theft report. Kelley stated that on July 24, Eddie Ford had came to his garage to pick up a vehicle that he had dropped off to be repaired. Kelley stated that Ford wanted to take his vehicle for a test drive and he had allowed him to do so. Kelley alleged that Ford never returned to pay for the repairs done to the vehicle that he valued at $300.00. Charges have been filed and a warrant issued on Ford for Theft of Services Under $1,000.
Suspended License: Deputies responded to an accident at 1626 Mellow Road. Upon arrival they spoke with Austin Penton, 27, Newport, who stated he did not have a license. Penton’s name was ran through Central Dispatch who advised his license had been suspended. Penton was taken into custody at that time. While searching his vehicle, deputies found a bag containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. Penton was charged with Driving While License Suspended and Simple Possession.
Drug Possession: On July 25, Deputy Bryce Pickens observed a vehicle traveling on Mineral Street with a tag that did not match the vehicle. He initiated a traffic stop and spoke with the driver identified as Leslie Love, 42, Newport. Pickens asked Love for his license to which he stated that he did not have one. Pickens received permission to search Love’s vehicle, and noticed that he kept reaching in his left pocket. Pickens told Love to stop reaching in his pocket, and when he pulled his hand out, he allegedly threw a glass pipe. Pickens went to detain Love who became passively resistant. Pickens searched the subject and located a bag containing 2.30 grams of suspected Methamphetamine. Dispatch then advised that Love had four active warrants out of Cocke County. He was transported to the County Jail. Love faces charges of Violation of Registration, Possession of Schedule II, Driving While License Suspended and Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.