Property Transfers Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago

From Jan. 2 to Jan. 6

Wolfgram Properties LLC to Mark Mullaney and wife, Elizabeth Mullaney, 6th District, $50,000.

Alfred Jackson to Austin A. Cole, 6th District, $154,500.

Land Buy Belgard LLC to Luis Alberto Diaz, et al, and Mercedes Clothilde Diaz, 1st District, $30,000.

Land Buy Belgard LLC to Hector Ruben Diaz, et al, and Liana Virginia Diaz, 1st District, $30,000.

Doug Messer to Joshua Steven Brew and wife, Kristen Carol Brew, 8th District, $115,000.

William Earl Woods Jr. and wife, Susan Lu Ann Hawkins Woods to Jamie L. Fish, 6th District, $200,000.

William Earl Woods Jr. and wife, Susan Lu Ann Hawkins Woods to Jamie L. Fish, 6th District, $100,000.

Samuel S. Helton to J and K Residences LLP and J&K Residences LLP, 6th District, $173,000.

Tennille Davidson, et al, and Bobbie Josephine Strickland and Jermaine Strickland to Rita Cope Messer, et al, and James Messer and Marty A. Messer, 6th District, $29,000.

Bankruptcy Estate of Anna Joyce Haynes, United States Bankruptcy Court and Candace Amborn, Trustee to Patel Dev N, et al, and Krimal N. Patel, 4th District, $45,000.

Bobby Gentry, et al, and Mary Elaine Gentry and Mary E. Gentry to Robert J. Barr Sr. and wife, Darlene M. Barr, 6th District, $290,000.

David Clary, et al, and Jayne M. Brogdon to Stephen T. Squires and wife, Barbara S. Squires, 3rd District, $75,000.

Old Asheville Highway LLC to Jasco Holdings LLC, 6th District, $2,750,000.

Sandra Danese Jenkins, et al, and April Jenkins, Maxx Jenkins and Ashtyn Jenkins to John Mark Rose, 6th District, $12,000.

Diana Oliver to Joel Zane Roberts, et al, and Bethaney Nicole Roberts and James Gerald Roberts, 6th District, $485,000.

David J. Rathbun and wife, Amanda D. Rathbun to Garth Jarboe and wife, Madison Jarboe, 4th District, $100,000.

Stanley Roger Lane and wife, Slvesta Lane to Patty Proctor, et al, and Randy Herzog, 6th District, $132,000.

Patty Proctor, et al, and Randy Herzog to Donald H. Norwood, et al, and Gaylelynne Norwood, Wade Griffith, and Tracy Griffith, 6th District, $175,000.

Gloria Ann Kilgore Mitchell to Tyler Lee Boyd, et al, and Deborah Lee Boyd and David Mires Boyd, 2nd District, $225,000.

Frances Shumaker Rhyne, et al, and Frances S. Rhyne to Marion Lorraine Nickey, Trustee, et al, and The Nickey Family Trust, 6th District, $315,000.

James D. Moore and wife, Sharon K. Moore to Steven Roger Gibson and wife, Beth Ann Gibson, 5th District, $17,500.
