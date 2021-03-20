Theft: Deputy Joshua Boyce responded to 550 Pappy’s Way in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, Boyce spoke with David Sisk, who said a 55 inch Vizio TV was taken from a tack house on his mother’s property. Sisk stated that he is in the process of removing his property to avoid having more items stolen. No suspects were named in the theft, and the TV was valued at $200.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to 7150 Armory Road for a motor vehicle accident that occurred on March 18. Deputy Dylan Norton reported that the vehicle sustained heavy damage to the passenger side and front end. Norton spoke with the driver identified as Robert White, 34, 2482 Elk Way, Newport, who refused medical treatment. Deputy White reported there was a strong smell of alcohol coming from White’s person. White performed poorly on a field sobriety test and admitted to drinking two beers. White was taken into custody at that time. Deputy Norton found an open beer can in the passenger seat of White’s vehicle. White was transported to the County Jail and charged with Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent and Open Container Law.
Possession of Schedule II: On March 12 deputies responded to the call of a trespasser at 1473 South Highway 340. Deputy Joshua Malone observed a black Chevrolet S10 sitting at the bottom of shared driveway near the home. Malone spoke with the occupants of the vehicle who were identified as Michael Henderson, 35, 2562 Long Creek Road, Del Rio, and Samuel Stokely, 46, of the same address. The men stated they were at the property to pick up a four wheeler. Both men were found to have suspended licenses and the truck they were in had no insurance on file. Deputy Norton received permission to search the vehicle where he found a pipe and a spoon covered with suspected methamphetamine residue. Norton also found a bag with multiple syringes inside, one of which was loaded with suspected meth. A scale and Suboxone strips were also located on Henderson’s person. The men were arrested and charged with Possession of Schedule II, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while License Suspended, Driving or Moving an Unregistered Vehicle, Possession of Schedule III and Financial Responsibility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
