Shoplifting: On December 10, police responded to a call from Food City East regarding a theft. Patrolman Jordan Douglas made contact with Darrel Coleman, age 40, who was seen stealing a pack of chicken tenders. Coleman had been previously trespassed from the property, and he was placed under arrest.
Shoplifting: On December 11, police were dispatched to Walmart in response to a theft around 10 p.m. Patrolman Paul weber spoke to Walmart Loss Prevention who stated that Travis Wilkins, age 38, had stolen $104.20 worth of cosmetics products. Loss Prevention stated that Wilkins then passed the items off to someone in the parking lot and told them to return the items for him. Police made contact with Wilkins, who stated that he did in fact steal the items. Wilkins had an active warrant for failure to appear and was placed under arrest.
DUI: On December 11, just before midnight, police were dispatched to the Fox and Hounds restaurant in response to a fight. After arriving on the scene, police made contact with a female who was trying to hide in her car from the police. The woman was identified as Chandra White, age 24. White stated that she had called her husband to pick her up, but police contacted her husband who stated he had no idea that White needed a ride. White performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was determined to be too intoxicated to drive. White was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI/Possession of Schedule VI: On December 12, police were dispatched to a residence near Bowman Drive in regards to a suspicious female subject in a grey van. Police made contact with Tammy Holt, age 58. Patrolman Joshyua Shults observed a plastic baggie of suspected marijuana in the passenger’s seat. Holt was asked to exit the vehicle and “became belligerent while being taken out of the vehicle and placed under arrest,” according to Shults’ report. Shults recovered the baggie containing 34 grams of suspected marijuana from the passenger’s seat, as well as rolling papers, a marijuana grinder and an open bottle of vodka during a search of the car. Holt performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest.
Aggravated Assault: On December 11, police responded to a call from a residence regarding a domestic assault. Police spoke to the victim, who stated that Alexander Thomas, age 23, had come to her residence unannounced and forced his way inside. The victim stated that she and Thomas began arguing, and when the victim went to her room to get away from Thomas, he threw a box of Cheerios at her, striking her in the face. Thomas left the residence before police arrived and was found later at the Marathon station on West Broadway. Police made contact with Thomas, who refused to comply with commands to place his hands behind his back. Thomas was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On December 11, police responded to a call regarding a domestic assault. Patrolman Justin Shelton spoke to the victim who stated that Izack Hill, age 24, had been teasing the her daughter. When the victim told Hill to stop, he threatened to “hit her in a place that the cops will never see the bruises,” and struck her twice in the back of the head. Hill fled the scene before police arrived and was found by Cocke County Sheriff’s department.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.