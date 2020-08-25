Child support: Amber N. Messer, 37, English Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Thursday, Aug. 20. Officer Eli Suggs arrested Messer at Food City West.
Probation violation: Amber Stanley, 43, Woodlawn Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Aug. 20. Officer Eli Suggs arrested Stanley without incident.
Warrant served: Jerry Williamson, 61, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for sale and delivery of drugs on Thursday, Aug. 20. Officer Eli Suggs arrested Williamson at the Newport Police Department.
Probation violation: Jeffry Busche, 29, Woodson Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Aug. 21. Officer Shane Bower arrested Busche without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Unconscious female: Officers were dispatched to Four Star Auto concerning an unconscious female on the property on Thursday, Aug. 20. Officer Eli Suggs found Patsy Self, 38, lying under the stairs. According to the report, Officer Suggs administered one dose of Narcan to Self and she regained consciousness. First Call EMS was called to the scene and medically cleared Self. No further action was taken.
Probation violation: Timothy Messer, 36, Filbert Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Child support: Angel James, 31, Edward Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Saturday, Aug. 22. Patrolman Paul Weber cited James in lieu of making an arrest.
DUI: A Newport man was arrested by the Newport Police Department for driving under the influence on Saturday, Aug. 22. Sgt. Derek Wright stopped a Dodge Durango on West Highway 25/70 due to the vehicle having a “defective taillight”. Sgt. Wright made contact with the driver, identified as Robert Seamon, 34, Fox and Hound Way, who had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, and an odor of alcohol about his person. Officers administered a field sobriety tests to Seamon and he performed poorly on all test given. According to the report, Seamon consented to a breathalyzer test and his results were .132. Seamon was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked and violation of light law.
Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to Newport Medical Center to speak with a female about an assault that occurred on Saturday, Aug. 22. Officer Paul Weber spoke with Julie Hayes, 47, who said while she and her boyfriend, Glenn Westly, 37, were arguing, he allegedly spit in her face. Hayes said she has been abused by Westly before and wanted to press charges. Westly was arrested at his residence and charged with aggravated assault.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Wendy’s concerning a possible impaired driver on Saturday, Aug. 22. While en route, Officer Paul Weber located the suspected vehicle on Cosby Highway and conducted a traffic stop. At that time, officers made contact with Jerry Simon, 61, Misty Mountain Way, who had an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Simon and he performed poorly on all tests given. Simon was placed under arrest. While searching his vehicle officers located an open bottle of vodka and several beer cans. He was charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container law, improper lane change and violation of financial responsibility.
DUI: A Dandridge man is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop on Friday, Aug. 21. Sgt. Derek Wright was patrolling the area of West Highway 25/70 when he observed a Ford F150 speeding near Dina Drive. Sgt. Wright reported the driver, later identified as Michael J. Potts, 59, Dandridge, turned on Clevenger Cut Off and accelerated his speed once again. Officers conducted a traffic stop without further incident. According to the report, Potts had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, an odor of alcohol about his person and he was unsteady on his feet. Potts was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, violation of implied consent and speeding.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Eastport Exxon concerning a female in a Ford Taurus acting “suspicious” on Sunday, Aug. 23. Captain Matthew Elliott found Nicole Spears, 41, Sevierville, passed out in the vehicle with the engine still running. Officers observed an open Miller Lite bottle sitting in the center console. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Spears and she performed poorly on all tests given. Spears was then placed under arrest. A search of her person reveled she was in possession of a bag that contained .86 grams of methamphetamine. Spears was charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container and sale and delivery of methamphetamine.
Wilson charged: Lashannon Wilson, 42, Lower Bogard Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for theft under $1,000 on Saturday, Aug. 22. Officer Lindsey Laughter arrested Wilson without incident.
Vandalism: Officers were dispatched to La Caretta concerning a vandalism incident on Friday, Aug. 21. Officer Justin Shelton spoke with Ashley Patterson, 33, Cherokee Drive, who said while she was inside La Caretta, someone reportedly cut the brake lines to her Ford Fusion.
DUI: A Newport man is facing several charges following a routine traffic stop on Sunday, Aug. 23. Officer Paul Weber was patrolling the area of Highway 25/70 when he observed a black KIA that failed to maintain its lane of travel. Officers made contact with the driver, identified as Alan E. Nash, 72, Apple Court Drive. According to the report, Nash had slurred speech and officers learned Nash had changed the tags to the vehicle. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Nash and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was then placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence, improper lane change, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and unlawful removal of license tag.
Warrants served: Angel James, 31, Edward Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to comply with child support (two counts) on Saturday, Aug. 22. Officer Paul Weber arrested James following a traffic stop.
Probation violation: Travis Caughron, 37, Edward Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Aug. 22. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Caughron following a traffic stop without incident.
Probation violation: Michelle Murphy, 28, Bobcat Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Aug. 23. Officer Justin Shelton arrested Murphy following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.