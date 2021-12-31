Theft: Deputy Jalynn Ensley was dispatched to Blue Mill Road in reference to a theft report. Upon arrival he made contact with Jeremy Dodge. Dodge stated that around 10 a.m. on Dec. 26, he was at “The Shack” on East Highway 25/70 in Del Rio. He told Ensley a man approached his vehicle and took a new 20 volt Craftsman impact wrench out of the bed and left in an unknown vehicle. He also gave Ensley the name of a possible suspect in the theft. Ensley asked Dodge if he wanted to pursue charges and he never provided a definite response, only stating that “he just wants his tool back for work.” Dodge was also in possession of video footage from cameras at “The Shack” showing that a male did in fact take a tool from the bed of his truck. Deputies have not received a copy of the footage as of yet.
Assault: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to Lower English Creek Road in reference to a domestic violence issue. He met the caller, April Dawn Burgess, who stated she was assaulted her boyfriend, Kenneth Ramsey. Burgess alleged that Ramsey grabbed her around the area of her neck breaking her necklace. Forbes made contact with Ramsey at another residence on Lower English Creek Road. Ramsey confirmed he and Burgess had been in an argument but denied putting his hands on her and stated they were not a couple. Burgess had red marks on her chest and stated Ramsey caused them. Forbes arrested Ramsey and transported him to the County Jail.
Theft of Property Over $10,000: Deputy Timothy Snapp responded to Blue Spruce Road concerning a stolen vehicle. The vehicle in question was a white 2017 Ford F150 work truck owned by Quality Plumbing & Mechanical LLC. The caller, James Stinnett, reported that Jalen Swift had come to his home asking for a ride to Cocke Estates. Stinnett advised that he had to get dressed and let Swift come inside to wait. Stinnett advised that Swift kept walking back and forth and was asking if he was “ok” and where his keys were. Swift reportedly walked outside and Stinnett looked out to find his truck was gone. Sergeant Joshua Boyce and Deputy Jacob Sutton went to Cocke Estates and located the truck with the keys still in the ignition. Boyce and Sutton went to Alla Circle where they were able to locate Swift. Swift was taken into custody, and Stinnett retrieved his truck from Cocke Estates. Central Dispatch ran Swift through the NCIC database and found he was wanted out of Georgia for Obscene Material Possession and Computer Pornography. Swift will be extradited to Georgia for the out-of-state charges.
Failure to Appear: While patrolling the area of Holt Town Road at the Rankin boat dock, Deputy Jacob Sutton observed what appeared to be a naked male behind the rear passenger door of a vehicle. When Sutton made contact with the subject he started getting dressed. Sutton asked the subject what he was doing, to which he stated he was having intercourse with a female in the back seat. The male identified himself as Maeleon Edson Woods. The County Jail checked Woods for warrants and found he was wanted for Failure to Appear. Woods gave consent for the vehicle to be searched, and deputies found two glass pipes in the glove box of the vehicle. Woods was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail. The unidentified female was allowed to take the vehicle from the scene.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Katie Spann responded to phone traffic regarding a lady who believed she had people living in her duct work. Dispatch advised that she may have an altered mental status. Spann attempted to reach the caller, Angela Childers, but she hung the phone up multiple times. Sergeant Joshua Boyce and Spann performed a welfare check on Childers. They spoke with Childers who kept saying that she had “squatters living under her home” and that they kept “coming into her home through the duct work.” She also told deputies that there was a baby in her wall. Deputies went into the residence and found that the walls had been torn down, carpet had been pulled up and there was a hole in the bedroom wall that you could see through to the outside. First Call EMS came to check Childers’ due to her altered mental status. Deputies found a blue bag containing approximately 1.5 grams of a crystal like substance suspected to be methamphetamine in the home. Childers was taken into custody and transported to the County Jail.
Resisting Arrest: Deputy Joshua Malone received information about a suspect with felony warrants who was possibly staying in a camper on Thinwood Drive. Joseph Hannah showed to have felony warrants out of Cocke County and Jefferson County. Malone, Deputy Zach Magouirk, Deputy Alison Brooks and Sergeant Heath Willis arrived at the camper and immediately heard someone running across what sounded like a metal roof. At this time, deputies observed Hannah fleeing from behind the residence. Deputies engaged in a foot pursuit with Hannah and apprehended him on West Highway 25/70. Hannah was transported to the Cocke County Jail to be booked in on his active warrants and was also charged with Resisting Stop, Frisk, Halt, Arrest or Search.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.