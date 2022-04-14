Possession of Schedule II: On April 7, Deputy Jacob Damron and other deputies went to a residence on Woodson Road to locate two female inmates who escaped from custody the day prior while being transported to rehab. The offender, Melinda Goins, was located near the front porch of the residence and taken into custody without incident. Goins was transported to the County Jail for booking. Upon arrival, Goins was asked if she had anything illegal on her person before going into the jail where inmates are housed. She allegedly stated “no,” but Damron asked a female Correctional Officer to search Goins. The search revealed a large clear bag of suspected methamphetamine on Goins’ person. The total weight of the suspected methamphetamine was 13.5. Goins was additionally charged with Possession of Schedule II.
Theft of Services: Deputy Josh Malone was dispatched to Christian Way in regard to someone refusing to pay a taxi fare. Upon arrival, Malone spoke with Paradise Transportation driver, Andrea Gibbs. Gibbs stated she gave Darlene Bowe a ride from UT Medical Center to Bowe’s home on Christian Way. Upon arrival to the home, Gibbs stated Bowe told her the money to pay her fare was inside. According to Gibbs, Bowe went inside but could not find the cash she was going to pay her with. Bowe attempted to pay with card but it declined. Gibbs stated Bowe then offered to write a check, but Gibbs told Bowe that Paradise Transportation does not accept checks. Malone then spoke with Bowe, whose story matched Gibbs’. Bowe stated she told Gibbs that if she gave her a ride to the bank she could pay her, but Gibbs allegedly drove away. Bowe stated she believed the money was taken from her home while she was in the hospital. Gibbs advised deputies that Paradise Transportation wished to press charges for Theft of Services. Bowe was issued a citation for Theft of Services Under $1,000 and given a court date of April 18.
DUI: On Sunday, April 10, Deputy Alison Brooks responded to the area of South Highway 32 in reference to a vehicle accident with possible injuries. While en route, dispatch advised that a truck had ran off an embankment and the driver had climbed out of the vehicle. Upon arrival at the scene, Brooks made contact with a male subject, identified as Darrell McGee, who stated he was the driver of the vehicle. Brooks asked McGee if he is injured and needed an ambulance to come to the scene, but he denied medical treatment. Brooks asked McGee what happened, and he stated that he was traveling east on South Highway 32 when his power steering started to “go out.” McGee said he felt his truck veering toward the right and he somehow over corrected to the left and went down the embankment. While speaking with McGee, Brooks noticed his pupils were very constricted. Brooks asked McGee if he had been drinking or taken any kind of medication. McGee first denied drinking or taking anything, according to the report. As Brooks continued to speak with McGee, she started detecting an odor of alcohol coming from his breath. Brooks asked again if he had been drinking, to which he allegedly stated, “Yeah a little bit.” Brooks placed McGee under arrest for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence. Deputy Zachary Magourik transported McGee to the County Jail for booking. Brooks returned to the wreck scene as Malone’s Towing was pulling McGee’s vehicle back on the roadway. She searched the vehicle and found an open bottle of Tvarscki 90 Proof Vodka tucked under the floor mat on the driver’s side of the vehicle. A glass pipe fell out of the truck as well, and Brooks noticed there was a brown/black substance inside the pipe. McGee was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Open Container Law and Violation of Implied Consent.
Drugs Removed From Home: Deputy Miranda Williams responded to a residence on Long Creek Road to meet with Probation Officer Ryan Winters. Upon arrival, Williams met with Winters who was performing a check on John David Shelton and found paraphernalia inside Shelton’s room. Two TDOC officers gathered everyone inside the home into the living room to perform a search. The drugs that were found were not on Shelton’s person or near him, according to the report. Shelton said the drugs belonged to his ex-girlfriend who had not lived at the residence for a week. No one claimed the drugs, and Williams removed them to be placed into evidence and destroyed. No charges were filed.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
