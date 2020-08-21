Assault: Officers were dispatched to CVS to speak with a female about an assault that occurred at 421 Cosby Highway on Thursday, Aug. 20. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke with Pamela Lawson, 57, who said Mitzi Gibson, 50, allegedly assaulted her following an argument. Officers observed wounds consistent with Lawson’s story.
Warrants served: John Player, 26, Belcher Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Player without incident following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Joan Ayers, 49, Fawn Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Ayers without incident.
Probation violation: Fred Hampton, 56, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Hampton following a traffic stop without incident.
Vick arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of East Broadway Street concerning an impaired female subject who was stumbling into traffic on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Patrolman Michael Robey made contact with the female in question, identified as Alice Vick, 42, Campers Paradise, who had an odor of alcohol about her person. Vick was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Black arrest: Jason Black, 39, West Highway 25/70, was served with an active outstanding warrant for possession of schedule II on Tuesday, Aug. 18. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Black without incident.
Probation violation: Julia Loyd, 20, Rays Loop, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 19. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Loyd without incident.
Probation violation: Brenda Clevenger, 45, Texas Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Clevenger following a traffic stop without incident.
McGaha arrest: Officers were dispatched to Weigel’s concerning a male subject who was passed out inside a vehicle on Monday, Aug. 17. Patrolman Shane Bower found the male in question, identified as Timothy L. McGaha, 54, Fontana Street. As officers made contact with McGaha they detected an odor of alcohol about his person and observed he was in possession of an open beer can. Officers administered a field sobriety test to McGaha and he performed poorly on all tests given. When placing McGaha under arrest, officers located a pill bottle that contained Alprazolam and Hydrocodone. McGaha was charged with driving under the influence, driving while license revoked, possession of schedule II, violation of open container law, implied consent and possession of controlled substance.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
