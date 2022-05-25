Assault: On May 20, police were dispatched to a residence on Myers Circle in reference to a domestic assault. Patrolman Eli Suggs spoke to the victim, who stated that Ryan Wilson, age 30, had held her juvenile son on the ground to keep him from running out of the apartment. The caller stated that she shouted at Wilson and pushed him off of her son. Wilson then allegedly grabbed her and shoved her, leaving red marks on neck and upper lip before he left the scene. Police made contact with Wilson, who stated that he was holding the juvenile on the floor to get his diaper on when the caller came into the room. Wilson stated that the caller began striking him and demanded he leave the residence, then struck him again as he was leaving. The caller’s mother reportedly received texts from Wilson containing expletives. Both parties were advised how to obtain an order of protection, but no warrants were issued.
Disorderly Conduct: On May 20, Patrolman Justin Shelton responded to a call from Zoomerz regarding a male subject who had threatened the clerk at the store. The employee stated that a male subject wearing a cowboy hat had threatened to kill her before leaving the store and walking to Weigel’s. Shelton made contact with the man, whom he identified as Arthur Smith, age 29. Smith stated he did not threaten to kill the employee, but that he did threaten to “knock them out.” Smith was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: On May 20, police were dispatched to Walmart on Cosby Highway in reference to a fight between numerous female subjects. Patrolman Brandon Cassady made contact with Raven Pack, age 19, who was determined to be the primary aggressor. Pack was taken into custody and transported to the Cocke County Jail. On May 21, Pack called the Newport Police Department and stated that she did not escalate the situation, and had been jumped by the group of women at Walmart, though Cassady reported that Pack’s statements were inconsistent with witness reports.
Disorderly Conduct: On May 21, Police responded to a call from the Cocke County Fairgrounds regarding a fight. Patrolmen Paul Weber and Justin Shelton spoke to a party who were being asked to leave the Fairgrounds during the Parrottsville VFD demolition derby. Weber spoke with Allen Casteel, age 21, who was a driver in the derby. Casteel had been ejected from the event but refused to leave. As Weber was placing Casteel under arrest, Todd Davis, age 42, allegedly tried to interfere by grabbing at Weber. Shelton placed Davis under arrest and both men were transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
DUI: On May 22, Patrolman Brandon Cassady initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle traveling 105 mph in a 50 mph zone of Highway 25/70 West. The driver was identified as Nicholas Mosay, age 35. Cassady reported a strong odor of alcohol coming from Mosay, and police found a near-empty bottle of vodka and other alcoholic beverages in Mosay’s vehicle. Mosay was transported to the Cocke County Jail.
Possession of Schedule I: On May 22, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter responded to a call regarding a possibly deceased male subject at Weigel’s on Cosby Highway. When Laughter arrived, she found the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, still breathing. Laughter administered Narcan to the man, and he regained consciousness. Witnesses told Laughter that a passenger had exited the vehicle and had run into the store, though he had dropped a baggie from his pocket as he was running. Laughter located the baggie, which contained 1.2 grams of suspected heroin. Laughter made contact with the passenger, identified as Ryan Stieman, age 26, inside the store and placed him under arrest.
Theft: On May 21, Patrolwoman Lindsey Laughter was dispatched to a residence near the Newport Housing Authority in reference to a break-in. Laughter spoke to witnesses who saw a male subject knock on their neighbor’s door and enter the residence, then leave shortly after in a blue Honda CR-V. The witnesses notified their neighbor, who was not home during the incident. The homeowner suspected that the intruder was Charles Black, age 31, who was an acquaintance of his girlfriend. The witnesses confirmed Black’s identity when shown a picture. The homeowner noted that his keys had been taken from his house, and an estimated $3,000 worth of collectible merchandise had been taken from a shed behind his home.
DUI/Hit-and-Run: On May 21, Patrolman Brandon Cassady responded to a hit-and-run collision on US 25/70 E. The victim stated that a green Dodge Dakota had struck his vehicle at the intersection of US 25/70 E with Highway 73, and then left the scene. Police were able to locate the Dodge and spoke to the driver, Elisha Johnston, age 40. According to Cassady’s report, Johnston was attempting to enter his residence with his four-year-old daughter. Cassady reported an unusual speech pattern and a general unsteadiness on his feet. With permission, Johnston took his daughter into the residence before coming back out holding a can of beer. Johnston stated he was not aware that it was illegal to leave the scene of an accident. He performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. An inventory of his vehicle also reveled 2.5 ounces of suspected marijuana. Johnston was taken into custody, and his daughter was left in the care of Johnston’s friend. A DCS report was filed.
Aggravated Burglary: On May 23, police were dispatched in response to a domestic altercation. Patrolman Paul Weber spoke to the victims, who stated that Isaiah Oglesby, age 23, had been banned from the property. They stated that Oglesby had entered the residence through a bedroom window and assaulted one of them, choking her and striking her with a closed fist several times. Oglesby was chased from the property towards Graham Street, where Patrolman Justin Shelton was able to detain him. Weber reported that Oglesby appeared to be under the influence of a stimulant, and a search of his person revealed a small bag containing “what appeared to be meth residue.”
INFORMATION GATHERED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
