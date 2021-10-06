Drug Paraphernalia Uses and Act: On Friday, October 1 Deputy Forbes was advised by Detective Bob Schaff there was a male subject walking on East Highway 25/70, and requested a unit conduct a welfare check. Forbes made contact with the subject who stated he did not know his date of birth or social security number. He said his name was Jimmy Starnes, but later his name was found to be Kevin A. Freshour. Freshour was asked if he had any drugs or weapons and he allegedly stated he had a glass pipe for “smoking methamphetamine” in his backpack. Freshour gave Forbes consent to search the backpack and he found a glass pipe and syringe in the bag. Freshour was arrested at the scene and charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Impersonation. He was transported to the County Jail.
Probation Violation: On Friday, Oct. 1 Deputy Alison Brooks went to a residence on Fairview Street to serve warrants on a wanted female suspect. Brooks made contact with the female, Breanna Dockery, and advised her that she had three active warrants for her arrest. Dockery was arrested at the scene and transported to the County Jail.
Possession of Schedule II: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to the 100 block of Old Highway 411 in reference to a trespasser in a white car. As Forbes pulled in behind the vehicle, a person came running towards him from the residence stating “those are the people.” The driver, Gerald Sapp and passenger Ashley Paul, stated they did not live at the residence but had a friend that lived there. Paul stated that the car was hers and consented to a search of the vehicle. During a pat down of Sapp, Forbes found a bag with a white powder substance suspected to be methamphetamine and a syringe in his pocket. Sapp was charged with Possession of Schedule II and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Sapp was transported to the County Jail without further incident.
Domestic Assault: Deputies Jessica Butler and Josh Smith were dispatched to 120 Gamecock Way in reference to a domestic dispute. Deputy Butler was met by a female identified as Whitney Hamilton, who was running with a small child in her arms towards a male identified as Randolph Langworthy. Deputy Butler gave commands for Hamilton to stop running and she complied. Upon speaking with Hamilton, she stated that she had to take her 4-year-old son to the doctor today and that her child’s father, Langworthy, would not answer his phone. Hamilton stated that she was very upset and that she punched Langworthy. Langworthy alleged that he was mowing the lawn for his landlord when Hamilton came to the residence and started yelling and cursing at him. He also stated that Hamilton punched him in the face causing some swelling and bruising. Deputy Butler took Hamilton into custody at that time. She was transported to the County Jail.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Joshua Smith responded to a domestic assault on Highway 160. He made contact with Cheryl Phillips, who alleged that her son Jimmy Phillips was asleep on the couch when she found a needle in the bathroom. Phillips said she was telling her husband about the needle when her son woke up and allegedly started yelling at her to give the needle back to him. Mrs. Phillips stated that her son took her phone from her when she told him she was calling law enforcement. Phillips stated that her son gave her phone back, but allegedly picked up a flash light and started hitting himself in the head saying “if I am going to jail so are you.” Central dispatch informed Deputy Smith that Jimmy Phillips had called and stated that his mom hit him in the head with a flash light while he was sleeping, and that he was en route to Hamblen County Medical Center. Due to not having cell service at the scene, Smith was unable to talk with Jimmy Phillips. Cheryl Phillips provided a written statement that was logged in as evidence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
