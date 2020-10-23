Williamson arrest: A Newport man is facing a number of charges after he was found in possession of heroin and cocaine on Thursday, Oct. 22. Patrolman Paul Weber conducted a routine traffic stop on Cosby Highway after he observed a Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Bobby Williamson, 40, Maple Ridge Way, traveling on Cosby Highway with the wrong license plate on the vehicle. Officers made contact with Williamson and learned he had an expired Tennessee driver’s license along with altered vehicle registration. Williamson was placed under arrest without incident. According to the report, as officers conducted a pat down search of Williamson, they found a baggie that contained 1.11 grams of heroin. Officers then searched the vehicle where they found another bag that contained 1.81 grams of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Williamson was charged with expired driver’s license, forged titled, unlawful removal of license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I and possession of schedule II.
Warrant served: John Barrett, 36, Bicentennial Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, Oct. 22. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Barrett following a traffic stop.
Warrant served: Cassandra Rathbone, 24, Merry Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, Oct. 22. Patrolman Lindsey Laughter arrested Rathbone following a traffic stop.
DUI: A Newport man was charged with driving under the influence this week in Newport. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped a Chevrolet that had an altered license plate. Ptl. Weber made contact with the driver, identified as David Hill, 48, Rebels Road. According to the report, Hill had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol about his person. Officer attempted to administer a field sobriety test to Hill but he refused to participate. Hill was arrested without further incident. While searching the vehicle officers found several containers of alcohol. Hill was charged with driving under the influence, violation of open container, violation of implied consent, driving while license revoked and altered tags.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to Terrace Way after complaints were made that a male subject was causing a disturbance on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Patrolman Brandt Stephens found a male subject, identified as Jimmy Acuff, 57, asleep in a lawn chair on the property. According to the report, Acuff had slurred speech and odor of alcohol about his person. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
Wilkins arrest: A Newport man is facing a number of charges following a brief pursuit Tuesday, Oct. 20. Patrolman Shane Bower attempted to conduct a routine traffic stop due to a vehicle that had no functioning taillights on Cosby Highway. As Ptl. Bower activated his emergency lights, the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Travis Wilkins, 37, Morrell Springs Road, did not stop and continued on Old Cave Church Road. Wilkins then stopped at a residence and fled on foot. Officers pursued Wilkins before he was tased and apprehended. Wilkins was charged with fleeing to evade, evading arrest, resisting arrest, driving while license revoked, light law violation, reckless driving, disregard of stop sign and violation of probation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
