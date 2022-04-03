Failure to Comply: Deputy Jacob Damron conducted a traffic stop at Golf course Road for obstruction of view. Upon checking the occupants of the vehicle, Damron was notified that Roy Williams had an active warrant for Child Support. Damron placed Williams under arrest without incident and transported him to the County Jail for booking.
Probation Violation: Sergeant Joshua Boyce observed a female with a pink backpack walking down Woodson Road at the intersection of Wells Drive. The female reportedly began to walk back and forth and “appeared to be lost.” Boyce’s report states that the female started walking down Wells Drive in the middle of the road. He stopped to check on the female, identified as Tisha Matthews. Matthews showed to have an active Violation of Probation warrant out of Cocke County. The Cocke County Jail confirmed they had a hard copy, and Boyce placed Matthews under arrest. She was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for processing.
Dog Bites Juvenile: On Tuesday, March 29, Deputy Alison Brooks responded to a residence on Wind Spirit Way concerning an aggressive dog that had bitten a child. Upon arrival, Brooks spoke with Tonya Rowe, who stated that her child was sitting outside playing when two dogs began to fight with one another. The dogs ended up fighting on top of the juvenile, and Rowe stated that her child was bitten on the right index finger. Rowe, along with several other neighbors, said they have called Animal Control and Central Dispatch numerous times concerning dog issues within the area. Brooks asked Rowe where the dog was that bit her child, and she directed her to a neighbor’s back yard where the dog was running around unleashed. Rowe said the owner of the dog had been evicted and left the animal there. Due to the dog biting a child and Animal Control being unavailable, Brooks lured the dog to her patrol car. The dog was transported to the Friends Animal Shelter.
DUI: Deputy Jessica Butler was dispatched to Almond Road in reference to a male sleeping inside of a truck with the engine running. Upon arrival, Butler found the black Ford F-150 sitting halfway in the road and halfway in the yard of a residence. Upon walking up to the vehicle, Butler found a male, identified as Jason Kimbel, sleeping in the front seat with his right hand still on the gear lever. It took Butler several attempts to finally wake Kimbel who kept slurring his words and nodding in and out of sleep. When Butler asked Kimbel for his license, proof of insurance and proof of registration he had a hard time trying to locate the items. Butler asked Kimbel if he had consumed any alcohol or drugs. Kimbel allegedly stated that he did not have any alcohol, but the hospital gave him oxycodone that day. The report states that Kimbel refused to participate in field sobriety tests and also declined the Tennessee Blood and/or Breath Consent Advisement. He was placed under arrest and transported to the County Jail on charges of Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Violation of Implied Consent.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
