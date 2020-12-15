Wright arrest: A Newport man is facing several charges following a brief pursuit in Newport on Friday, Dec. 11. Patrolman Paul Weber was patrolling the area of East Broadway Street when he observed Kenny Wright, 31, Mulberry Street, disregard a stop sign at the intersection of Woodlawn Avenue and East Broadway Street. As Ptl. Weber attempted to stop the vehicle, Wright continued on White Oak Avenue. The pursuit continued onto Riverview Street, Mountain View Street and Holley Street. According to the report, Wright came to a stop at a residence on Mulberry Street where he was taken into custody without further incident. During the investigation, officers learned the license plate had been reported stolen. Wright was charged with fleeing to evade, theft, driving while license revoked and reckless driving.
Two females charged: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two women on Friday, Dec. 11. Sgt. Derek Wright stopped a vehicle due to a license plate violation. Sgt. Wright made contact with the driver, Dream Vance, 48, Bullard Drive, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license and no proof of insurance. Officers then made contact with the passenger, identified as Kelsey Wolfe, 28, Morristown, who had several active warrants for her arrest. Both women were arrested without further incident. While searching the vehicle officers located one of bag that contained .75 grams of methamphetamine and another bag that contained 2.03 grams of marijuana. Neither of the women claimed ownership of the drugs. Vance was charged with unlawful removal of a license plate, violation of financial responsibility, driving while license revoked, simple possession and possession of schedule II. Wolfe was also charged with possession of schedule II, simple possession, violation of probation and failure to appear (three counts).
Faust arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning a female subject who was harassing customers on Friday, Dec. 11. Captain Donald Coakley spoke with several witnesses who said Lauren Faust, 41, Wetumpka, AL, followed several people around the store asking for money. Officers made contact with Faust where she admitted to asking people for money. She was arrested and charged with panhandling.
Eddington arrest: Scott Eddington, 41, Briggs Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Dec. 11.
Sams arrest: Cody Sams, 25, West Carpenter Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Dec. 13. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Sams following a traffic stop.
Nicholson arrest: Jerred Nicholson, 28, Cloud Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Dec. 12. According to the report, as Patrolman Paul Weber placed Nicholson under arrest, he found a firearm along with a bag that contained six pills identified as Gabapentin in Nicholson’s possessions. Ptl. Weber reported several drug paraphernalia items were also found. Nicholson was additionally charged with possession of weapon by convicted felon, possession of schedule V and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tolbert arrest: Officers were dispatched to Family Inn concerning an altercation with a weapon involved on Sunday, Dec. 13. Captain Donald Coakley made contact with Michael Tolbert, 58, Cosby Highway, who was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of a BB gun. Officers recovered the BB gun and placed Tolbert under arrest. Officers spoke with two victims who advised that Tolbert reportedly pointed the firearm at them and threatened to shoot them. Tolbert was charged with aggravated assault (two counts), possession of firearm and public intoxication.
Warrant served: Cody Reed, 25, Charles Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for sale and delivery on Sunday, Dec. 13. Patrolman Michael Robey arrested Reed at a residence on Musterfield Road without incident.
Two charged: A couple was charged following a routine traffic stop on Sunday, Dec. 13. Patrolman Joshyua Shults stopped a vehicle for a license plate violation on Belton Avenue. Ptl. Shults made contact with the driver, Scott Shelton, 41, Valley View Drive, who did not have a valid Tennessee driver’s license and had an active warrant for his arrest. Shelton was arrested without incident. Officers then made contact with the passenger, identified as Miranda Foreman, 29, Knoxville, who was in possession of a pencil box that contained drug paraphernalia and a bag that contained 4.42 grams of suspected heroin. Shelton was charged with violation of probation, driving while license revoked and improper tags. Foreman was charged with criminal simulation, possession of schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rexrode arrest: Officers were dispatched to the Newport Medical Center concerning an intoxicated female subject on Sunday, Dec. 13. Captain Donald Coakley located the female in question, Joni Rexrode, 42, Terrace Way, near the hospital. According to the report, Rexrode had slurred speech and she was not making sense. Rexrode was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
