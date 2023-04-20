April 10-14
Emily A. McConaughey, et al, and Matthew McConaughey and Emily McConaughey to Jason Eric Earl Heydasch and wife, Heather Iva Heydasch, 6th District, $357,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to David Carr, 9th District, $24,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Elaine Darnell, 2nd District, $10,000.
Joseph W. Burchette and wife, Sandra W. Burchette to Donna Sallee, $540,000.
Equity Trust Company, Custodian, et al, and Christopher Mulvey and Christopher Mulvey, Account Holder EQ to Chad Richard Huskey, et al, and David Lee Carr, 5th District, $59,400.
Harold E. Grooms, et al, and Harold Grooms and Jimmy W. Weaver to Newport Housing Authority, 6th District, $165,000.
Robert A. Lawson to Eduardo Hurtado Ayala, 4th District, $89,900.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Leslie Marshall Hurley Sr. and wife, Joan Susan Hurley, 9th District, $9,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Dale Holt, 3rd District, $5,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Dale Holt, 4th District, $9,000.
Jack Holt to Frederick Umstead and wife, Darcy Umstead, 6th District, $50,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Lavesh Patel, 5th District, $17,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Lavesh Patel, 5th District, $18,000.
Nicholas Stephen Coubrough, et al, and Aldara Cecilia Ortega to Dee Williams and wife, Joanne Williams, 1st District, $600,000.
Briar Equity Inc. to Robert Wattigny, 7th District, $21,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Jeremy Cobb and wife, Nicole Cobb, 7th District, $27,000.
Larry D.Valentine to Michael Cantwell, 10th District, $60,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 6th District, $24,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 4th District, $16,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 9th District, $11,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 6th District, $3,500.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 9th District, $9,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 4th District, $9,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 9th District, $10,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 7th District, $5,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 9th District, $11,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Mountain Edge Properties LLC, 11th District, $31,000.
Paul Knight to T C U Enterprises LLC, 7th District, $25,000.
Ernesto Onate and wife, Rosa Elena Lopez Onate to Eric A. Schreiner, 6th District, $32,000.
Edward K. Burkhart and wife, Barbara T. Burkhart to Steven Ray Goble, et al, and Harry Delano Morgan, Donna Morgan, and Martha Elaine Goble, 5th District, $330,000.
Jonathan A. Styles to Fred H. Woods, 6th District, $220,900.
Robert Artola and wife, Angela Artola to Rocky Top Pest Control LLC, 6th District, $100,000.
Sidney Mason and wife, Melody Mason to Samuel S. Helton, 6th District, $49,000.
Terry Lee Hoffer to Allen Brandys and wife, Stephanie Brandys, 1st District, $37,500.
Daniel Glenn Conard to Edward Brewer and wife, Shirley Brewer, 1st District, $69,900.
Deborah Cogdill, et al, and Jennifer Linda Cogdill to Mark Osborne and wife, Julia Lewis Osborne, 7th District, $5,000.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Matthew McGaha, 9th District, $21,000.
Christina Crowe to Mark Hensel, $27,500.
David W. Wilkinson to Nora Ray, 9th District, $20,000.
Edward Grooms, et al, and Harold Grooms and Jimmy Weaver to Ray Nora, 9th District, $55,000.
Mary Elizabeth Tapley, Sole Trustee Et A, Tapley Living Trust, to Danny Collins and wife, Judy Collins, 1st District, $42,500.
Kristy L. Nease, Circuit Court Clerk to Matthew Woody, 6th District, $27,000.
George Hicks, et al, and Paula Owenby, Crystal Fox, Robert Hicks, Stella McGaha, Jeffrey Hicks, Betty Whitson, Katelyn Allen, Kelsey Allen, Linda Henderson, Debbie Bridges, Clay Hicks, Peggy Miller, Amanda Vance, Elizabeth Sawyer, Estate of Virginia Hicks Shults, Virginia Ruth Shults, Cindy Miller Giles, Executor, Estate of Linda Sue Crumb, Masae Rene Crumb, Executor, and Estate of Josephine Crumb to Ricky Sutton, 5th District, $170,000.
James Saltzman to Roberto Roldan, 6th District, $11,999.
Kristie Wood Suggs to Bradley Watembach and wife, Carolyn Watembach, 2nd District, $15,500.
