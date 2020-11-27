DUI: A Parrottsville woman was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Nov. 23 for driving under the influence. Deputy Daniel Smith conducted a routine traffic after he observed Frances Miller, 68, leave the roadway and drive on the sidewalk near Court Avenue. Deputy Smith noted that Miller did not roll her window down and instead exited the vehicle and began placing items in the cargo area of the vehicle. According to the report, Deputy Smith administered a field sobriety test to Miller and she performed poorly on all tests given. Miller was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Probation violation: Susan Scearce, 50, Russellville, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Deputy Ethan Keys served Scearce the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 420 Cottage Way in reference to a domestic disturbance on Monday, Nov. 23. Deputy Zach Shelton spoke with Clara Cupp, 21, who said while she and her boyfriend’s mother, Sharon Green, 48, were arguing, Green allegedly threw pots towards her. Cupp said the pots did not hit her but the pots struck the wall. According to the report, Green also allegedly threw a cup of coffee on Cupp during the argument. Green was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Failure to appear: Charlie McMahan, 56, Big Creek Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear on Monday, Nov. 23. Deputy Zach Shelton arrested McMahan following a traffic stop without incident.
Failure to appear: Kimberly Yost, 33, Black Mountain Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Nov. 23. Sgt. Wes Keys arrested Yost following a traffic stop without incident.
North arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Interstate 40 near Mile Marker 444, concerning a domestic disturbance on Monday, Nov. 23. Sgt. Wes Keys spoke with Elden J. North, 39, who said while he was driving, his son, Cory Jay North, 19, Barbourville, KY, allegedly kicked him in the back of the head. According to the report, the impact of the assault caused Mr. North to strike a concrete traffic barrier with his vehicle. Deputies observed wounds consistent with Mr. North’s story. Cory North was placed under arrest and charged with reckless endangerment.
Warrants served: Amy Marie Sutton, 25, Deerfoot Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Thursday, Nov. 26. Sgt. Joey Owings served Sutton the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Barrett charged: Joseph J. Barrett, 35, North Ridge Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) and escape on Wednesday, Nov. 25. According to the report, after Deputy Zach Magourik placed Barrett under arrest, deputies inventoried the vehicle where they found a small metal box that contained one bag filled with 2.2 grams of methamphetamine, a bag that contained 1.3 grams of heroin and several drug paraphernalia items. Barrett was additionally charged with sale and delivery of drugs (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
