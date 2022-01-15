Domestic Assault: Deputies were dispatched to Sweet Williams Road for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, Sergeant Dylan Norton spoke with the caller, Jenna Strausbaugh. Strausbaugh said she and her boyfriend, Jacob Trent, had gotten into an argument while en route to a doctor’s appointment. Strausbaugh said while Trent was driving, he proceeded to take her daughter’s phone away from her. Strausbaugh then said she slapped him in the face. After being struck in the face, Trent allegedly pushed her against the door to prevent any further altercation while in the vehicle. Trent did agree with Strausbaugh’s statement of events. Strausbaugh said the incident occurred while in transit between Newport Pediatrics and Victory Lanes bowling alley, which would fall under Newport Police Department jurisdiction. At that time, NPD arrived on scene, at the residence, and proceeded to speak with both parties. The officers on scene, after completing the investigation, did not pursue charges and informed the two parties to separate for the evening. Approximately 20 minutes after clearing the scene, dispatch received another domestic disturbance call from the residence. Once on scene, both parties stated they had only gotten into a verbal altercation, but due to safety and well being of the parties involved, Norton placed Strausbaugh under arrest for the earlier incident. Strausbaugh was transported to the jail for Domestic Assault.
Domestic Assault: Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to the Time Out gas station in reference to a female that had been assaulted. While en route, Forbes observed two city units on West 25/70 with emergency lights activated on the highway. Forbes observed a female in the median sitting on the ground. He made contact with the female who was “crying and hard to understand.” Forbes requested an ambulance to be en route to the scene. After calming down, the female stated her name was Joann Renae Lamb. Lamb said that she didn’t have an ID on her person. She further stated a male by the name of Denny Royce hit her in the face at an address on Ivy Hall Road. No information was able to be found on Denny Royce. Lamb denied medical treatment from EMS and stated she did not want to go to the hospital. She also stated that she did not want to press charges but did not want to go to the residence on Ivy Hall out of fear. Forbes transported Lamb to the Jefferson County rest area per her request. She gave a description of a red Ford truck with external gas tanks in the bed that would be at the Ivy Hall address. Forbes patrolled Ivy Hall Road and went to the residence Lamb had described. The individuals at the home stated they had no one at their residence other than themselves, but they had seen the vehicle in question driving on the road frequently. No arrest has been made at this time as no contact has been made with Royce.
Driving While Revoked: Deputy Zachary Magouirk observed a blue Jeep Renegade traveling south on Cosby Highway with a license plate that had expired in September of 2021. After conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, Magouirk made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Bernie Coggins, who allegedly admitted he did not have a driver’s license. Magouirk did confirm through central dispatch that Coggins’ license was revoked for driving under the influence out of Cocke County. Coggins was taken into custody at that time and transported to the County Jail. He was additionally charge with Violation of Registration Law.
Capias: Deputy Jacob Damron conducted a traffic stop on Clevenger Cutoff Road on a vehicle blocking that was blocking the roadway. Upon making contact with the occupants and checking through central dispatch, Damron was advised by the jail that Colby Pizz had two active warrants for his arrest out of Circuit Court. Damron placed Pizz under arrest and transported him to the jail for booking.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.