Pursuit: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning a suspicious person on Saturday, Dec. 19. Patrolman Chris Silvers was advised that there was an active shoplifter still in the store. During the investigation, Ptl. Silvers said the male suspect fled the store towards the parking lot. According to the report, Ptl. Silvers was stationary near the entrance when he observed a GMC truck drive by with two males inside who fit the description of the shoplifters. Ptl. Silvers followed the truck when the driver fled at a high rate of speed onto Cosby Highway. The pursuit continued through Cosby Cut Off and Green Acres before the driver returned to Cosby Highway heading south. Officers continued to pursue the vehicle until the pursuit was terminated while on Hooper Highway. The incident is still under investigation.
Frazier arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart for a suspicious person call on Saturday, Dec. 19. Capt. Matthew Elliott made contact with the male in question, identified as Joey Frazier, 26, Greystone Way, who had an odor of marijuana about his person. According to the report, Frazier admitted to smoking marijuana and being under the influence. Frazier was arrested without further incident. During a pat down search officers located a bag that contained .2 grams of marijuana in his pocket. Frazier was charged with public intoxication and possession of schedule VI.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
