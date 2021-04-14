Domestic Assault: Deputy Dylan Norton was dispatched to 165 Point Oaks Drive on a domestic dispute call. Norton spoke will William Parks, who stated he had been in an argument with his sister, Jennifer Parks, 35, Newport, who hit him during the incident. Mr. Parks showed Deputy Norton video footage of the incident that showed his sister hitting him, knocking the phone out of his hand in the process. Mrs. Parks was placed under arrest and transported to the county jail. Corrections Officers searched her person where they found a pill bottle with five peach colored pills, Suboxone and three pills of Diazepam. Parks was charged with Domestic Assault, Introduction Into A Penal Facility, Possession of Schedule III and IV and Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use.
Child Abuse/Neglect: Deputy Zachary Magouirk responded to 131 Roy Road on the report of a domestic violence incident. Magouirk spoke with William McCarter who stated that his wife, Joy McCarter, 34, Cosby, came home from work “angry and started an argument” with him in their bedroom. Mr. McCarter stated that he decided to go to sleep to avoid the conflict with his wife. According to the report, Mrs. McCarter began hitting and scratching her husband on the face and head. Mrs. McCarter then went to their children’s room and told them to pack their belongings. The report states that the children did not want to leave with their mother. Mrs. McCarter took the youngest child and attempted to leave the residence. Mr. McCarter attempted to stop her causing her to fall to the ground, scratching the small child in the process. Deputies noted that Mr. McCarter had visible injuries including scratches, a busted lip and blood coming from his right ear. Several family members were home during the incident and provided statements to corroborate Mr. McCarter’s story. Joy McCarter was charged with Domestic Assault, Child Abuse and Child Neglect/Endangerment.
Theft: Bryan Shubert spoke with deputies about a theft that occurred at 10:49 a.m. on April 11. Deputy Rebecca Colley spoke with Shubert who advised his phone, ID and cash were taken from his car. Shubert left the car unattended and unlocked for 20 minutes before Colley was dispatched to the scene. The value of the phone was estimated at $800. Additionally, $50 was taken from the vehicle.
Attempted Vehicle Theft: Deputy Tony Bailey was dispatched to Round Mountain Road on the call of an attempted vehicle theft. Bailey spoke with Burgin Dossett, who said he had left his Ford Ranger at a pull off beside the road to go on an overnight hike. He returned back the next morning and noticed someone had unlocked the truck and had taken a drill to the vehicle’s switch. A hiker on the trail left a note on another vehicle that was vandalized as well. The damage to the vehicle was estimated at $200.
Assault: Deputies responded to 462 Overlook Way in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, Deputy Rodney Hazelwood spoke with Tisha Matthews who stated that Sherry Gentry, 57, Newport, started arguing with her and kicked her on the ankle. Hazelwood observed a red spot on Matthews’ ankle consistent with her story. Gentry left the scene prior to officers’ arrival in a blue Honda. A warrant has been issued for Gentry on the charge of Assault.
Public Intoxication: Deputy Rebecca Colley responded to Wilton Springs Road in reference to an intoxicated female. The female in question was identified as Amber Miller, 28, 334 Epley Road, Newport. Miller ran from deputies and “ripped her arms away” when being taken into custody. Miller was arrested on a Failure to Comply with Child Support warrant. She was additionally charged for Public Intoxication, fleeing and resisting arrest.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
